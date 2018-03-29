Home
 
Patriots star Rob Gronkowski teams up with Mel Gibson for new action flick

Gronk will reportedly join the actor in "Boss Level."
Matt Juul
 Published : March 29, 2018 | Updated : March 29, 2018
Patriots, Brandin Cooks, Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski will reportedly star in a new flick with Mel Gibson. Getty Images

It looks like Rob Gronkowski is heading back to the big screen.

Adding fuel to the fire of rumors that the Patriots tight end may soon retire in order to focus on a career in Hollywood — or possibly the WWE — a new report by The Tracking Board claims that Gronk has a new acting gig lined up. The two-time Super Bowl champion is apparently going to star in the upcoming flick "Boss Level" alongside a few notable names, including Mel Gibson.

Directed and written by Joe Carnahan, the film will revolve around a retired soldier who's forced to relive the day of his death, over and over again. So it's pretty much a "Groundhog Day"-style, sci-fi action movie, like "Edge of Tomorrow" or "Source Code."

In addition to rubbing shoulders with Gibson, Gronk will also get the chance to work Frank Grillo — which should make the actor's "Captain America" co-star and Patriots superfan Chris Evans pretty jealous.

While we're it's still unclear what role Gronk will have in "Boss Level," don't be surprised if he comes to blows with Grillo, as his character is reportedly the one stuck in a time loop. Hopefully we'll get to see the Patriots star show off some of his WWE moves in the flick.

"Boss Level" won't be the first credit on Gronk's acting resume, as he previously had a cameo in the 2015 "Entourage" movie, and has also showed up in small roles for flicks like "American Violence" and "The Clapper."

Naomi Watts, Annabelle Wallis and "Mad TV" alum Will Sasso are set to join Gronk, Gibson and Grillo in "Boss Level."

 
