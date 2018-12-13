Stevie Nicks: 1st woman inducted twice to Rock Hall of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced next year's inductees this morning, and it was a massive win for Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks. She, along with six others, will make up the Rock Hall of Fame 2019 class honored for their musical influence and success.

Nicks was inducted with Grammy-award winning Fleetwood Mac in 1998, which makes her the only woman to enter the Hall of Fame twice.

Artists are eligible for nomination 25 years after their first single or album, and Nicks launched her solo career back in '81.

She told Rolling Stone in 2017 that her 40-plus years as a member of Fleetwood Mac has taught her "a lot" about compromise.

"[B]ecause when you're in a band you have to be part of the team. There's something comforting about that. But in my solo career, I get to be the boss," she said. "Having both, for a Gemini like myself, is perfect. And I knew that in 1981: that me having a solo career would only make Fleetwood Mac better."

The 70-year-old is the 23rd person to be inducted more than once, according to News Day, joining greats like The Beatles and Michael Jackson.

"The unmistakable vocal timbre of Stevie Nicks' voice has dominated rock," reads the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame website. "Nicks brought velvet and chiffon into the leather-and-denim world of rock, infusing sounds she admired from the acid rockers and Laurel Canyon singer-songwriters with a hint of black magic."

Rock Hall of Fame 2019 full list of inductees

Along with Stevie Nicks, next year's Rock Hall of Fame 2019 inductees are Janet Jackson and English rock bands Radiohead, Def Leppard, The Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies.

This was Jackson's third year as a nominee.

"We did it u guys," she wrote on Twitter shortly after news broke. "Thank U for all your love and support. #RockHall2019."

Fifteen artists were nominated for the Rock Hall of Fame 2019 list. The seven with the most votes were chosen for induction.

The 34th induction ceremony will take place at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on March 29, 2019. Ticket information will reportedly be announced in January, but the hall's website states that pre-sale tickets are available for Rock Hall donors and people who join or renew their membership by the end of 2018.

An edited version of the ceremony will air on HBO later next year.

Congrats to Stevie and company!