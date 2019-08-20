What happened to Ronda Rousey? Former UFC champion injured while filming Fox's '9-1-1'

What happened to Ronda Rousey?

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey nearly lost her finger during the first day of filming Fox’s television show “9-11.”

According to TMZ, Rousey slammed a door on the middle ring fingers on her left hand. She broke and severed the tendon of her middle finger and broke the top of her ring finger while filming scene in Mexico.

She posted the graphic photo of her hand injury to her Instagram account to explain to her fans and followers exactly what happened.

“So the word is out I nearly lost my finger shooting “9-1-1”, Rousey wrote in Instagram post. “Freak accident, first take of the day a boat door fell on my hand, I thought I just jammed my fingers so I finished the take before looking (I know sounds crazy, but I’m used to live audiences and never showing pain unless I’m supposed to) after a break in the action I told our director the situation and was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws.

Rousey notes that she returned to filming the show the next day to finish her scenes proving just how tough she is.

“I returned to filming the next day and finished my scenes before returning home to recover, she added.” “Modern medicine amazes me, I already had 50% range of motion back in 3 days.”

According to Deadline, Rousy is set to have a recurring role in Season 3 of the Fox television drama show about first-responders.

When does Fox's "9-1-1" season 3 start?

You can catch the first episode of “9-1-1” season 3 on September 23, at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.