Rose McGowan, Debra Messing and more slam Matt Damon for latest sexual harassment comments

The actor is facing another backlash after a new interview with Business Insider.

Matt Damon is having a pretty rough press tour for his new film "Downsizing."

The Oscar-winning star is once again taking some heat from critics for his comments about sexual harassment in Hollywood. This time around, Damon is receiving a ton of backlash for telling Business Insider in a new interview that people aren't talking enough about the men who don't commit these kinds of acts.

"We're in this watershed moment, and it's great, but I think one thing that's not being talked about is there are a whole s--tload of guys — the preponderance of men I've worked with — who don't do this kind of thing and whose lives aren't going to be affected," Damon told the publication.

The interview was heavily criticized online, as several fans and celebrities like Rose McGowan, Debra Messing and Paul Feig, took to social media to condemn Damon for his remarks.

Matt Damon is dense AF https://t.co/B9OKeh1WpG — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 18, 2017

Matt Damon- SERIOUSLY? You are a smart man. A privileged, white man. This is NOT the time to ask for a pat on the back. How about we NOT celebrate men who are simply decent human beings. Stay on track, Matt. It’s not about you. https://t.co/mmdbqAUyP7 — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 18, 2017

hey there’s a lot of men not being talked about who AREN’T matt damon. — Myq Kaplan (@myqkaplan) December 19, 2017

Someone who cares about Matt Damon should tell him to shut up. — roxane gay (@rgay) December 19, 2017

The actor's latest comments come just days after the release of his controversial interview with film critic Peter Travers, in which Damon stated that "there’s a spectrum of behavior" when it comes to cases of sexual harassment, and each incident needs to be analyzed on an individual basis. Damon also drew criticism for seemingly defending comedian Louis C.K., saying that the comic has a shot at redemption because the comic owned up to the allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Damon's former girlfriend and "Good Will Hunting" co-star Minnie Driver responded to the interview on Twitter, as well as in a chat with the Guardian.

"If good men like Matt Damon are thinking like that then we’re in a lot of f--king trouble," Driver told the Guardian. "We need good intelligent men to say this is all bad across the board, condemn it all and start again."