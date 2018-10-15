Twitter places bets on royal baby names for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Early Monday morning EST, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they’re expecting their first child together. Markle is due next spring — and now, all that anyone can talk about is royal baby names.

On April 23, Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed a son into the world. It wasn’t until four days later that we found out what they’d be calling him: Louis Arthur Charles.

It took them longer than usual to publicly announce that name — the couple only waited two days after the birth of Princess Charlotte and Prince George to reveal each of theirs.

Chances are, then, we won’t find out any royal baby names until after Markle's expected 2019 delivery.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Royal baby announcement

The official Kensington Palace Twitter account announced the royal baby news Monday morning.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," Kensington Palace said of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Kensington Palace followed this up with: "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

The pregnancy news comes just as the couple embarked on a two-week tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

Twitter predicts: Royal baby names

The first child of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be seventh in line to the throne.

If this royal baby is a boy, he would be dubbed Earl of Dumbarton, one of Prince Harry's subsidiary titles given to him on his wedding day, according to The Independent. If it's a girl, she would receive the title of Lady (first name) Mountbatten-Windsor. Any younger sons would be known as Lord (first name) Mounbatten-Windsor.

However, chairman of Burke’s Peerage William Bortrick told PEOPLE that the Queen could give this new baby similar titles to Middleton and Prince William's children: His Royal Highness Prince (His Name) of Sussex or Her Royal Highness Princess (Her Name) of Sussex.

In terms of names, three Metro staffers, myself included, placed their money on Diana.

One Twitter user wrote that, should this baby be a girl, Diana Doria would give tribute to both of the royals' mothers (the late Princess Diana and Doria Ragland).

Please, do not forget the name 'Diana'. It is a beautiful name. Her grandmother Princess Di did a good work by raising Harry and Wills to be more 'human' than just being 'Royal. A baby name like 'Diana Doria' would honour both grandmothers -- Harry's mom and Meghan's mom. Bless! — Dr J. Kally-Williams (@kallywilli) October 15, 2018

A second Twitter user said Prince Elton would be a good choice, paying tribute to Elton John, who performed at the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry royal wedding. Another suggested Prince Prince.

Here are more specific suggestions for royal baby names:

Charles Henry Arthur Harry Jr. - for boy

Elizabeth Margaret Emilia Porcelain - for girl haha



What? These are darling names. — ●PorcelaᎥntears (@PorcelainTear) October 15, 2018

Leon — Jeremy Curnew (@JeremyCurnew) October 15, 2018

Arthur, Alfred or Henry 😊 — Maggi Bridgman (@MaggiBridgman) October 15, 2018

liam — Chaitali Mhatre (@ChaitaliMhatre4) October 15, 2018

According to royal correspondent Richard Palmer, some names could include the following per royal bookies: Alice, Arthur, Philip, Diana, Victoria and Samantha.

Bookmakers Ladbrokes make Samantha a 100-1 outside bet for the royal baby name. Most bookies make traditional royal names eg Alice, Arthur, Philip, Victoria - and, of course, Diana - their early favourites. — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) October 15, 2018

Host of Royally Obsessed podcast Kaitlin Menza reported bookies are also betting on Elizabeth, Edward, William, Henry, Alexandra and James.

I have already received a press release from bookies on the name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fetus and though Diana is of course an obvious suggestion it still elicited insta tears for me, phew #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/yiJy69tXJ9 — Kaitlin Menza (@heykmenz) October 15, 2018

Congrats to the royal couple!