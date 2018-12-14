William and Kate release the cutest royal Christmas card

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children just released a 2018 royal Christmas card, and it's by far the best one yet.

Posted by Kensington Palace Friday morning, the card features the family of five lounging around in nature to remind us that even if they are royalty, they're just like us normal folk who like the great outdoors.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family," reads a Kensington Palace Twitter announcement. "The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall, and features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year."

Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince George, 5, stand on the trunk of a fallen tree, all smiles. Kate holds a smiling 8-month-old Prince Louis.

Take a look:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family.



The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall, and features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year. pic.twitter.com/6XqCMlhLi8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2018

"It was an honour to be asked to photograph The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family at Anmer Hall," Porteous wrote on Instagram. "Capturing the fun and relaxed moments between such a wonderful family was a true privilege."

The royal Christmas card really is laid back and relaxed, and Twitter noticed.

"They look like such a normal family. I know both Will and Kate always wanted their kids to have a normal childhood," one Twitter user wrote.

"My favorite picture of them-in jeans!!! Love it, so beautiful!!" wrote another.

A third added: "How wonderful they look and the children are growing up so fast, what an absolutely adorable family they are, love them to the moon and back twice."

Through the years: William and Kate's royal Christmas card

Last year's royal Christmas card was much more formal and showcased a family of four at the Kensington Palace.

A CARD FIT FOR ROYALTY: Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2017 Royal Family Christmas card is officially here! 👑🎄 https://t.co/FnBB0XX2Kp pic.twitter.com/kVypOI1jIV — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) December 18, 2017

William and Kate reportedly didn't release a royal Christmas card in 2016, but they did mail out thank-you notes after the New Year with the following photo attached:

The Cambridges have mailed their thank-you card for the #Christmas greetings they received from fans! https://t.co/xUMbGRxRHa #KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/jbdGef0uPY — HRH Kate Middleton (@princesskate_GB) January 5, 2017

And, their 2015 royal Christmas card features an adorable baby Charlotte. It's more of a candid shot, too.

A new family photo - Merry Christmas from The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte pic.twitter.com/8d472rlXFW — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 18, 2015

"The Duke and Duchess are hugely appreciative of all the warm messages they have received about their family this year and are very much looking forward to their first Christmas as a family of four," reads a Kensington Palace Instagram post.

We hope you spend your own holiday season with the ones who truly make you feel like royalty.