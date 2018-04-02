Ruby Rose confirms split from girlfriend Jessica Origliasso

Ruby Rose — a lady who was on Orange is the New Black for a time — and girlfriend Jessica Origliasso — of the band The Veronicas — are kaput. Rose announced the news via Instagram story on Sunday, telling fans “Jess and I parted ways a few months ago.” And no, it was not some sort of overly complex, not funny April Fool's joke.

The 32-year-old elaborated on Twitter, writing, I’ve shared the past two years learning and sharing my life with an amazing human being. An experience for which I am very blessed. Breakups are always incredibly hard on the people involved but I can only be grateful for the experiences we shared. It’s with a heavy heart to share that Jess and I parted a few months ago. We still love each other very much and I will always support her and be her biggest advocate.”

The pair was first linked in 2008, a much simpler time. Their relationship was often described as “on-again-off-again.” They reunited in 2016.

And everything hasn’t always been peachy keen: in November 2017, Rose accused Jessica’s twin sister and bandmate, Lisa, of making insensitive remarks around the time of the marriage equality debate in Australia. In a tweet that has since been deleted, Rose wrote, “So glad to see Lisa Origliasso screaming in excitement about the Yes vote after telling us she thinks we should feel 'lucky' we don't get stoned to death like they do in other countries and to get over it a few months ago… really warms my heart.” Yowza.

Jessica, 33, released her own statement shortly after, appearing to criticize “people close to her” for their “personal judgements” and “ignorance.” My, my.

Guess it can't get much uglier than that. Or, it could. But here's hoping it doesn't, really?