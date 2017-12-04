Here's why Sammi Giancola is skipping the 'Jersey Shore' reunion

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" is set to air in 2018 — but Sammi won't be there.

TV personality Sammi Giancola attends the 'Fire Island' New York Premiere at Atlas Social Club on April 20, 2017 in New York City. Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

“The Jersey Shore” is coming back with “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.” But there will be a suspicious absence: Sammi Sweetheart (real name Sammi Giancola) has opted out of appearing in the reunion, airing on MTV in 2018. According to Nicole Polizzi — aka Snooki — it’s for a very obvious reason.

On her podcast, “It’s Happening,” Snooki promised she’s wouldn’t speak for Sammi. She then proceeded to do just that.

“Sammi is just in such a happy place that I feel like she doesn’t want to jump back into that drama if it does happen,” she said.

“Filming the show ‘Jersey Shore’ back then… it was crazy. It took a toll on you. It was very emotional. And being that there was a lot of Ron and Sam drama when we did film, it was just really hard on them,” she continued.

“So I just think she doesn’t want that anymore.”

The 30-year-old — who once starred in an episode of “Supernatural” as a demon — did say, however, that the cast has been trying to convince Sammi to join them. “We’re all begging her to come back on the show,” she said.

“Everyone pray that Sammi comes back, because I feel like she might change her mind. So Sam, if you’re listening, come to the show. Like, stop being — stop it. Stop it right now before I spank you.”

Ah, classic “Jersey Shore” for you.