Sarah Jessica Parker has thoughts on Cynthia Nixon's gubernatorial bid

A message approved by Sarah Jessica Parker herself: SJP has taken to Instagram to officially endorse Cynthia Nixon for governor. Grool!

The Divorce star took to Instagram to announce the news, writing that Nixon has her “love, support and vote.” She continued, “A mother, an activist, an advocate, a fighter, a NY'er, a dear friend running for Governor of our great state. My sister on and off screen.”

Up until this point, Parker had seemed lukewarm at best on Nixon’s run. Earlier this week, she told Page Six that though she and Nixon have been friends since they were “little girls,” she was looking forward “to talking to her about her New York State gubernatorial bid.”

Parker isn’t the only former Sex and the City castmate who approves, either. Kristin Davis, aka SATC’s Charlotte, was the first to offer her endorsement, writing on Instagram that she was thrilled to support her former costar. “I know that she cares deeply about the issues facing all of us. I’m so proud of her and I know she will work tirelessly to create change for all who need representation.” David Eigenberg (Steve, ugh) and Lynn Cohen (Magda) followed up with their support, too. (The ever elusive Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha, tweeted a simple, “I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices.)

Nixon, a longtime political activist, announced her bid for governor last Monday via Twitter. Although she hasn’t announced a specific platform, her announcement video touches on issues like income inequality, improving public schools, healthcare, making big changes to our mass incarceration problem and fixing the subway system.

Anyway, there’s basically nothing stopping her now, right? I mean, once you have SJP’s approval, you’re gold in this town.