Hold up: Tiffany Haddish says an actress bit Beyoncé

Tiffany Haddish has made it quite clear that she loves Beyoncé.

But also know this I will fight for Beyoncé. I Love that woman she is a Gift from God. — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) March 2, 2018

And back in December, the actress/comedian instagrammed this epic party selfie with her:

Haddish originally told New York Magazine’s Vulture a month later that "something went down with somebody at the party" and Queen B had kept her calm.

"I’m not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyoncé was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, 'No, I’m gonna end up fighting this b*tch,'" Haddish recalled. "She was like, 'No, have fun, Tiffany,' and I said, 'I’m only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me.'" Thus, her first-ever Bey selfie was born.

So, who was this mystery "b*tch," and what did she do to make Haddish so upset? Most importantly, what did Bey have to say about it?

As of now, (most of) the night’s events have been cleared up. Haddish told GQ in an interview released Monday that an actress, who she refused to name, was "just, like, doing the mostest." This included sinking her teeth into Beyoncé.

"She bit Beyoncé in the face," Haddish said (Beyoncé’s rep told GQ that she could not comment on this incident because she had 'no knowledge' of it happening). And, as the magazine related, Beyoncé seemed pretty angry, as any normal human being would:

"So Beyoncé stormed away," Haddish says, "went up to Jay-Z, and was like, 'Jay! Come here! This bitch—' and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, 'What just happened?' And Beyoncé's friend walked up and was like, 'Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?'"

The actress crossed paths with Haddish a number of times that night and was reportedly on drugs during the unspeakable Beyoncé bite.

At the end of the party, when Haddish asked if she was really bitten, the Lemonade icon confirmed it and said the unnamed actress doesn't behave like that all the time, telling Haddish to "just chill."

Because, when it comes down to it, no one can mess with Queen B — not even a face-biter. She wakes up flawless after all.

via GIPHY