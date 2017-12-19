Here's what T.J. Miller has to say about those sexual assault allegations

The "Silicon Valley" alum and his wife released a joint statement that leaves much to be desired.

Actor T.J. Miller arrives at the 28th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 28, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty)

T.J. Miller — who kind of looks like a jester from the American Old West — has been accused of sexually assaulting and punching a woman while studying at George Washington University.

The "Silicon Valley" alum and the alleged victim, who asked to remain anonymous, entered into a relationship while they in the fall of 2001. She says there were many incidents of abuse in their relationship, telling the Daily Beast the once they were “fooling around” and Miller began “shaking [her] violently” and punched her in the mouth.

“He just tried a lot of things without asking me, and at no point asked if I was all right,” she said. “He choke[d] me and I kept staring at his face hoping he would see that I was afraid and [that he] would stop… I couldn’t say anything.”

The woman says she went to the campus police a year later, and her allegations were handled by the student court. After a trial that lasted for several weeks, the court told her that the issue had been resolved, but declined to reveal how.

Miller’s name has been mired with rumours about his alleged actions through the comedy scene. And, as the Daily Beast notes, many female performers and comedy professionals have declined to work with him, citing a perceived history of abusive behavior.

Despite the fact that and witnesses have corroborated the woman’s story, Miller literally released a statement, with his wife, accusing the woman of “using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again.” Gross.

“It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators.”

Hmm. Could it be that the Millers doth protest too much?