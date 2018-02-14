Tom Brady and Gisele smooch in sweet Valentine's Day post

Tom Brady and Gisele shared a sweet moment on Instagram. Photo by Gisele Bundchen via Instagram

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are, of course, having a picture perfect Valentine's Day.

Just in time for the February holiday on Wendesday, the fashion icon shared a sweet photo on Instagram of herself smooching her hubby as they took in a sunset on a sandy beach. Following New England's recent loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl, the couple has been spending time on vacation with the family in Costa Rica.

The Patriots quarterback and his wife are definitely giving us #CoupleGoals with this cute post.

"Happy Valentine’s Day!" Gisele wrote on Instagram. "Sending so much love to all!"

Brady quickly responded with his own post featuring a kiss between the Patriots power couple.

The duo's posts come just days after Brady shared a similar photo on his own account, which poked fun at his tough loss to Philadelphia earlier in the month.

"This Sunday’s outcome is a lot better than last Sunday’s!" Brady wrote.

Aside from his beachside smooch sessions, it looks like Brady has also been straying ever-so-slightly from his notoriously strict diet while on vacation. The Patriots star shared an image of himself enjoying a burger with his son.