Tom Brady says 'I am the storm' in new Instagram post

If you think Tom Brady is distracted going into Saturday's playoff game against the Titans, think again.
The Patriots quarterback posted a cryptic, yet fiery Instagram post on Monday morning, just days after the release of ESPN's story detailing a reported rift between Brady, head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft. While the social media message may not be a direct response to the article, it wouldn't be a surprise if Brady was referring to the piece with his Instagram post.
Quoting an unknown author, Brady wrote, "Fate whispers to the warrior, 'You cannot withstand the storm.' The warrior whispers back, 'I am the storm.'"
Whether that storm is the latest controversy in Foxboro or just the impending challenge that's shipping up from Tennessee this weekend, you can bet that Brady will be ready to take on whatever comes his way.
This isn't the first time that Brady's gotten a bit philosophical with his Instagram account. Last month, the Patriots star shared an inspirational poem by famed poet Douglas Malloch.
“The tree that never had to fight For sun and sky and air and light, But stood out in the open plain And always got its share of rain, Never became a forest king But lived and died a scrubby thing. The man who never had to toil To gain and farm his patch of soil, Who never had to win his share Of sun and sky and light and air, Never became a manly man But lived and died as he began. Good timber does not grow with ease: The stronger wind, the stronger trees; The further sky, the greater length; The more the storm, the more the strength. By sun and cold, by rain and snow, In trees and men good timbers grow. Where thickest lies the forest growth, We find the patriarchs of both. And they hold counsel with the stars Whose broken branches show the scars Of many winds and much of strife. This is the common law of life.” - Douglas Malloch