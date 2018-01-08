Tom Brady says 'I am the storm' in new Instagram post

The Patriots star isn't messing around ahead of this weekend's playoff game.

Just another week in the life of Tom Brady. Photo by Getty Images

If you think Tom Brady is distracted going into Saturday's playoff game against the Titans, think again.

The Patriots quarterback posted a cryptic, yet fiery Instagram post on Monday morning, just days after the release of ESPN's story detailing a reported rift between Brady, head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft. While the social media message may not be a direct response to the article, it wouldn't be a surprise if Brady was referring to the piece with his Instagram post.

Quoting an unknown author, Brady wrote, "Fate whispers to the warrior, 'You cannot withstand the storm.' The warrior whispers back, 'I am the storm.'"

Whether that storm is the latest controversy in Foxboro or just the impending challenge that's shipping up from Tennessee this weekend, you can bet that Brady will be ready to take on whatever comes his way.

This isn't the first time that Brady's gotten a bit philosophical with his Instagram account. Last month, the Patriots star shared an inspirational poem by famed poet Douglas Malloch.