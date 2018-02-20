Toni Braxton and Birdman are legitimately getting married

Toni Braxton and Birdman are getting married — for real this time. As a person whose formative years were shaped by Braxton’s debut album this news… confuses me.

In the season 6 trailer for “Braxton Family Values,” the 50-year-old shows off a gigantic canary yellow engagement ring and states the obvious. “I have an announcement to make,” she tells her sisters. “I’m engaged!”

Since November — when Braxton appeared at the Soul Train Awards with the aforementioned very ostentatious bauble just a teetering on her hand — the couple has been hounded by rumours of an impending engagement. They started dating in 2016 and made their first appearance together as a couple at the BET Hip Hop Awards later that year.

Birdman, 49 — who is most famous for charming lil’ diddies like “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy” — and Braxton have known each other for about 16 years. And the “Unbreak My Heart” singer loves how gentlemanly he is.

“He’s a gentleman,” she said in January on the Angie Martinez Show. “He’s such a gentleman. Opening doors … I promise you.” Neat-o!

Braxton’s mother, Eelyn, cosigns though, so maybe it’s for real. “"I think he is a nice man," she said in 2016. "I don’t care what others say about him. He is a nice man. He is full of respect."

Well, then. Have a great engagement, future Mr. and Mrs. Birdman. Or should I say, Birdwoman?