Tool singer Maynard James Keenan denies rape allegations

"Many thanks to those of you who saw right through this despicable false claim that only does damage to the #metoo movement," said Keenan on Twitter today.

As we reported this week, Tool and A Perfect Circle singer Maynard James Keenan was accused of raping a fan during A Perfect Circle's tour with Nine Inch Nails in the year 2000. The fan had taken to Twitter in a series of anonymous tweets under the handle @Iwas17HeWas36 describing the encounter. A Reddit forum related to Keenan's band Tool took up the subject with several commenters affirming similar situations. The posts were published live last Friday but started to get more attention this week with one person remaining silent -- Maynard James Keenan himself. That is until now. The singer took to

Maynard James Keenan denies rape allegations via Twitter

[Photo Credit: Getty Images]

Now, Keenan has taken to Twitter to refute these claims saying that it was a complete work of fiction. "Many thanks to those of you who saw right through this despicable false claim that only does damage to the #metoo movement," wrote Keenan, "And shame on those of you who perpetuate this destructive clickbait. As for my delayed but un-required response, I had my phone off. You should try it."

Ever the prolific artist, Maynard James Keenan just released a new A Perfect Circle album "Eat the Elephant" back in April and rumors around a finished Tool album have been circling for quite some time now. A Perfect Circle has some U.S. tour dates coming up this fall.

You can check out his full post below: