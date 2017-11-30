See Trixie Mattel's transformation into 'a caricature of a caricature of a woman'

Trixie Mattel — star, with Katya Zamolodchikova of Viceland’s latest series, “The Trixie & Katya Show” — is an icon. Such an icon, in fact, that GQ has profiled her. And it is full of gems.

Trixie, real name Brian Firkus, opened up to the magazine about her new series, the process of transforming into, ahem, “a kind of nightmarish child’s toy,” and her eight-pound (!) fake breasts.

"I don’t dress up as a woman, I dress up as a caricature of a caricature of a woman,” Trixie says.

"My eyes will get irritated from wearing so much heavy makeup and adhesives all the time. I go through black gel eyeliner at least once a month. I wear 14 to 16 strips of lashes at once. I stack seven pairs on top and wear one on the bottom. Lashes are basically strips of hair glued to your eyes. My fingertips get irritated from [fake] nails."

Trixie admits that the process of going from Brian to Trixie is an expensive, time-consuming process that takes three hours. And most of that process is applying more makeup to his face than all of the Kardashian-Jenners combined. (Thankfully, the beauty products are tax-deductible.)

"It's dumb," Trixie says about the appeal of drag. "Drag is so dumb. Unless you're gonna do it to the highest level, don't do it. When you're in drag, you forfeit all your privilege. You are basically in a chicken suit. No matter what you do, the audience is like, All right, he's doing this for us. This person's dressed up for us."

“The Trixie & Katya Show” airs on Viceland.