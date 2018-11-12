Twitter reacts to death of Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee

Stan Lee at the Premiere of Disney and Marvel Studios' 'Doctor Strange' in 2016.

Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee has died. He was 95.

According to TMZ, Lee was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles early Monday morning where he died.

The Associated Press reports that Kirk Schenck, a lawyer for the Lee family confirmed his death.

Stan Lee was the chief writer and editor at Marvel Comics and helped create popular comic book characters such as Spider-Man, Hulk, Thor, Iron Man Thor, and many others.

How did Stan Lee die?

Stan Lee’s cause of death has not officially been released, but TMZ reports that Lee had suffered several illnesses over the past year including a serious bout with pneumonia in February of this year.

Twitter reacts to Stan Lee’s death

As soon as it was confirmed that Stan Lee died, many people took to Twitter to express their thoughts and thank him for the impact he’s made and the legacy he has left behind .

Rest in peace, Stan Lee. The many worlds of imagination & delight you created for humanity will last forever. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2018

Thank u Stan Lee for everything. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) November 12, 2018

It’s not just that I grew up on Stan Lee’s work; it’s that my dad did too, going to Catoonists & Illustrators School (now SVA) on the GI Bill because of his love of comics. Knowing my dad, he’s probably already inappropriately hustling Lee for a job and talking Spider-Man. RIP. — Racheline Maltese (@racheline_m) November 12, 2018

Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 12, 2018

Just heard about Stan Lee passing away. Sad to hear the news but extremely happy to have had the opportunity to enjoy his work. He brought smiles, entertainment, and hope to so many hearts and minds. His characters play a huge role in who I am today. Thank you for inspiring me. — Austin Creed aka Death Reheated (@XavierWoodsPhD) November 12, 2018

Wow. Devastated to hear about Stan Lee's passing... what a legend.



We can all only hope to touch a fraction of the lives which Stan has in his amazing 95 years on this planet. He changed it, he made it better, and he made us better. #ThankYouStanLee pic.twitter.com/RrfZbmRwSE — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) November 12, 2018

Sad sad loss today. Stan Lee helped shape a lot of our childhoods and well into our adult lives, filling them with hero’s and stories that will live on forever. RIP, Mr. Lee, you’re a legend! — Rick Malambri (@RickMalambri) November 12, 2018

Stan Lee lived a bigger life than anyone I can even fathom. A man with an infectious imagination whose characters, worlds, and creations secured a permanent foothold in our culture and society for over half a century with no signs of slowing.



Rest In Peace, True Believer. pic.twitter.com/WpmakV6JmK — Chris Revenue Gone (@ChrisRGun) November 12, 2018

Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018

Rest in Peace Stan Lee



💙 — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) November 12, 2018

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

Robert Downey Jr. shares a heartfelt message for Stan Lee