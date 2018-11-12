Celebrities

Twitter reacts to death of Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee

Fans and celebrities took to Twitter to pay tribute to Lee.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : November 12, 2018 Updated : November 12, 2018
Stan Lee dead at 95: Twitter reacts

Stan Lee at the Premiere of Disney and Marvel Studios' 'Doctor Strange' in 2016.

Getty Images 

Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee has died. He was 95.

 

According to TMZ, Lee was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles early Monday morning where he died. 

 

The Associated Press reports that Kirk Schenck, a lawyer for the Lee family confirmed his death.

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

Stan Lee was the chief writer and editor at Marvel Comics and helped create popular comic book characters such as Spider-Man, Hulk, Thor, Iron Man Thor, and many others. 

 

How did Stan Lee die?

Stan Lee’s cause of death has not officially been released, but TMZ reports that Lee had suffered several illnesses over the past year including a serious bout with pneumonia in February of this year. 

 

Stan Lee dead at 95: Twitter reacts.

Twitter reacts to Stan Lee’s death

As soon as it was confirmed that Stan Lee died, many people took to Twitter to express their thoughts and thank him for the impact he’s made and the legacy he has left behind .

https://twitter.com/search?vertical=news&q=stan%20lee&src=typd

Robert Downey Jr. shares a heartfelt message for Stan Lee

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I owe it all to you,,, Rest In Peace Stan... #MCU #Excelsior #legend #rip #stanlee #TeamStark ( 📸 @jimmy_rich )

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on

Tags:
Stan Lee
 
 
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro
Latest News
 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries