Twitter reacts to death of '90210' star Luke Perry

Actor Luke Perry, who’s best known for his role as Dylan McKay on the 1990s hit show “Beverly Hills 90210” died Monday at the age of 52.
According to TMZ, the actor passed away Monday morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, California, after suffering a massive stroke.
Perry’s publicist Arnold Robinson released a statement saying Perry was surrounded by close friends and family when he passed away including his children Jack and Sophie, fiance Wendy Madison Bauer.
It was first reported that the Perry was rushed to the hospital last Wednesday after suffering a stroke at his home in Sherman Oaks, California.
While Perry was best known for his character as Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills 90210, the actor also had roles on such shows as “Oz,” “Another World,” “Jeremiah,” and “Body of Proof.”
Perry recently played Fred Andrews in the CW show “Riverdale” and will appear in Quentin Tarantino’s film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which will hit theaters in July this year.
A reboot of the popular 1990s show “Beverly Hills 90210” was announced last Wednesday when Perry was hospitalized. The Fox revival will feature original cast members including Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling.
Twitter reacts to death of Luke Perry
Fans, celebrities, and friends took to Twitter Monday to react to Luke Perry’s death.
My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019
Dearest Luke,— Ian Ziering (@IanZiering) March 4, 2019
I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind.
Luke Perry was just 52 and gone way too soon. Please take a moment to note the signs of a stroke. pic.twitter.com/YMRB3PKlm9— Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry... you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale— Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) March 4, 2019
Crushed. Luke Perry was truly a great guy. Warm, kind, generous and hard working. We met very young, I witnessed the grace with which he became a pop icon & parent. He’s been an awesome example of how to stay decent in a swirl of crazy. Love to his family❤️ https://t.co/bGlTX8mNbB— Seth Green (@SethGreen) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry - Irreplaceable beautiful and kind human being, incredible friend, generous actor and adoring father to Jack and Sophie and loving partner to Madison we are all heartbroken. You are the love and you are the light. pic.twitter.com/X3ycTvmXsb— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 4, 2019
This is so so sad. Luke Perry has died at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy, his ex-wife, and his family and friends. Thinking of them all today.💔 #LukePerry pic.twitter.com/1vbzN6Xvst— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) March 4, 2019
RIP #LukePerry. I grew up watching and inspired. Still So young. Man everyone Value Life and today! It's so fast!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vAHuJX9XJX— Daniel Newmaη (@DanielNewman) March 4, 2019
“I always felt like something of an outsider. But I identified with people up on the screen. That made me feel like I wanted to be up on the screen too. I felt like eventually I would get there.”— c (@oceanwavescole) March 4, 2019
• Luke Perry (October 11th, 1966 - March 4th, 2019) pic.twitter.com/j4kMVLj8ZK
Luke Perry was such an iconic part of pop culture in the early 1990s. To me there was always sweetness in his acting. Like the original "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," where he is so supportive and doesn't feel threatened by being around a cheerleader who has superpowers. 💔 pic.twitter.com/LusZTcoXbV— Allison Steele (@AESteele) March 4, 2019