Celebrities

Twitter reacts to death of '90210' star Luke Perry

The actor passed away after suffering a massive stroke on Monday.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : March 04, 2019
Actor Luke Perry, who’s best known for his role as Dylan McKay on the 1990s hit show “Beverly Hills 90210” died Monday at the age of 52.

According to TMZ, the actor passed away Monday morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, California, after suffering a massive stroke.

Perry’s publicist Arnold Robinson released a statement saying Perry was surrounded by close friends and family when he passed away including his children Jack and Sophie, fiance Wendy Madison Bauer.

It was first reported that the Perry was rushed to the hospital last Wednesday after suffering a stroke at his home in Sherman Oaks, California.

 

While Perry was best known for his character as Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills 90210, the actor also had roles on such shows as  “Oz,” “Another World,”  “Jeremiah,” and “Body of Proof.”  

Perry recently played Fred Andrews in the CW show “Riverdale” and will appear in Quentin Tarantino’s film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which will hit theaters in July this year. 

A reboot of the popular 1990s show “Beverly Hills 90210” was announced last Wednesday when Perry was hospitalized. The Fox revival will feature original cast members including Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling.

Twitter reacts to death of Luke Perry

Fans, celebrities, and friends took to Twitter Monday to react to Luke Perry’s death. 

 

