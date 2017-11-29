Tyrese blames anti-psychotic drugs for his recent behavior

The actor took to Instagram to blame it all on his medication — and being a Capricorn.

Tyrese Gibson has been working his mental issues out on the likes of social media. And now, he says that his meds have made him into a pathological liar of sorts.

“Let’s get this all off the table,” he begins in an Instagram post that threatens to be the length of a very dull novel.

“A few weeks back while stressed and of course as I embarrassingly spoke on this.. I was advised to use some psych meds called Rexulti and I did and did some really stupid things publicly and privately that will take me a while to recover from. To clear the air cause I’m an open book and got nothing to hide. My wife is NOT pregnant and never was (those meds had me on one) I owe no one any money on any level.”

That’s right: The “Fast and the Furious” star’s claims about his shocking level of poverty, the Smith family paying him to stay off of the Internet and the announcement about his wife’s pregnancy were all fabrications. Fabrications that were supposedly encouraged by the medication Rexulti.

A quick, cursory Google search of the drug confirms that it is an antipsychotic used to treat schizophrenia and major depressive disorder. And although Rexulti often counts belching and passing gas as unwanted side effects, there are no known incidents of pathological lying as a side effect of the drug.

Oh well.