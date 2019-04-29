What happened to John Singleton? 'Boyz n the Hood' dead at 51

John Singlton has died. He was 51. A representative told TMZ the film director was surrounded by family when he passed away.

On Mondat, film director and screenwriter John Singleton was taken off of life support after suffering a stroke at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, Singleton was placed in a medically induced coma and is not responsive.

Singleton’s family released a statement Monday announcing that they have decided to take him off life support.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved son, father and friend, John Daniel Singleton will be taken off life support today, Singleton’s family wrote in a statement. “This was an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John's doctors."

According to John Singleton’s publicist, the “Boyz n the Hood” director’s condition is severe and getting worse.

What happened to John Singleton?

John Singleton suffered a stroke about two weeks ago after checking himself into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after experiencing problems with one of his legs after returning from a trip from Costa Rica. TMZ reports that the 51-year old film director suffered a stroke on April 17. Doctors put him in a medically induced coma but he is not responsive and his condition is getting worse.

John Singleton’s family also revealed that he has always struggled with hypertension and encourages his fans to learn and recognize symptoms of high blood pressure and hypertension.

According to the American Heart Association, more than 40 percent of non-Hispanic African-American men and women have high blood pressure. The American Heart Association notes that high blood pressure develops at earlier ages in life and is more severe for African-Americans.

For more information, visit www.heart.org.

Twitter reacts to John Singleton's death

Celebrities took to Twitter to send their condolences to John Singleton's family.

RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 29, 2019

John Singleton created some of the most salient portraits of black life that have ever been committed to film. He is also one of the folks who inspired me to become a mediamaker. Condolences to everyone who knew and loved him. 51 years old, man. https://t.co/F35JhFiTme — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) April 29, 2019

Rest up John Singleton. We never met, but Remember The Time literally changed my life. Thank you so much. God Bless you — Chance The Rapper Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) April 29, 2019

Rest In Power, my friend. One of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you GOD for blessing us with this gift better known as John Singleton. Having trouble finding enough words to share just… https://t.co/SlQGwDEHU7 — Regina King (@ReginaKing) April 29, 2019

JOHN SINGLETON . A GENIUS .

Thank you for capturing US like no other . 😭🙏🏽🖤 — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) April 29, 2019