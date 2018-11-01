The elusive Pippa Middleton baby name: What we know so far

What did Pippa Middleton name her baby? With more than two weeks since the birth of the baby, a boy, one would think the Pippa Middleton baby name would be well-known by now. But the reality is, not so much.

There is, as always, plenty of speculation as to what Pippa Middleton named her new baby boy, which is her first child and new cousin to the royal babies. First, let's start with the basics.

When was Pippa Middleton's baby born?

The Duchess of Cambridge's sister, Pippa Middleton, and her husband James Matthews welcomed their first child into the world on Oct. 15, 2018. The pair had announced their pregnancy to family in April 2018, after a 12-week ultrasound scan, according to The Sun. Later, in June, the couple made the happy news public. On Monday, October 15 at 1:58 p.m. local time, Pippa gave birth to a baby boy, weighing 8 lbs 9 oz, in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital.

“Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well,” Pippa's representative told PEOPLE last month.

The Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital is also where Pippa's sister, Duchess Kate Middleton, delivered her three children with Prince William, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Pippa's baby isn't the only happy addition to the royal family. Last month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they were expecting their own bundle of joy.

Cracking the Pippa Middleton baby name mystery: What Did Pippa name her baby?

With more than two weeks under their belt as new parents, it's hard to imagine why Pippa Middleton and her husband James would still be playing coy about their new baby's name. But the Pippa Middleton baby name mystery is one that's surely got her followers intrigued.

According to Good To Know, Pippa fans think they have guessed her baby's name. The name Michael is at the top of the list. Here's why, according to the publication: "Not only is it the name of Pippa and Kate’s father, Michael Middleton, the name also carries a lot of significance for Pippa’s husband James." Michael was the name of James' older brother, who reportedly disappeared in 1999 at the age of 22, while attempting to climb Mount Everest.

But Michael isn't the only Pippa Middleton baby name possibility. Also on a list compiled by fans: Alexander and William are second and third on the list, respectively, followed by Joseph, James and Frederick.

But remaining tight-lipped about baby names seems to run in the royal family.

Pippa's sister Kate gave birth to her youngest on April 23, and like Pippa, Kate left the world in suspence about the baby's name. It wasn’t until four days after the boy's birth that the royal couple announced that his name would be Louis Arthur Charles. Previously, Kate and William only waited two days after the birth of Princess Charlotte and Prince George to reveal each of their names. And as far as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby name — all bets are off. Meghan and Harry have not given any indication as to what they will name their little one, and it's unlikely the public will know before the baby's birth in 2019.

One thing we do know for sure about Pippa Middleton's baby name: Pippa is not a royal, so her son won't have a royal title like her niece and nephews.