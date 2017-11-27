On Monday, November 27, Clarence House announced, via Twitter, that Prince Harry and his girlfriend of over a year, Meghan Markle, are now engaged. We’ve been following this couple for a very long time, and now that the Hot Ginger Prince has put a ring on it, there’s just one question left. When are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle getting married?

According to the statement released by Clarence House, there is no specific date set, but the couple is set to walk down the aisle in the spring of 2018. They've been dating since around November 2016.

The world’s most favored celebrities and former politicians will likely be in attendance. Harry has a beautiful friendship with both Barack and Michelle Obama; and Markle considers the likes of Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra her closest friends. It shall be very star studded indeed.

The statement also confirms that Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, will live together in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace. Rumor has it that Markle’s current season on her TV series, “Suits” will be her last. You know, so she can go ahead and commit to her new, royal lifestyle. She’s a lucky lady. We too wouldn’t mind having a rich, unemployed British fiancé.

Next spring will be pretty busy for the royal family, as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — aka Prince William and Kate Middleton — are expecting their third child in April. They’re already parents to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2. The Duke and Duchess certainly love procreating!

Of their engagement, Harry says he is “thrilled” and Meghan says she is “very happy.” When asked when he knew that Meghan was “the one,” Harry gave the correct answer and replied, “From the first moment I met her.” Romantic!

Even our Grinch shaped heart can’t resist these two.