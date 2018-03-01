Blac Chyna has a new boyfriend and he's barely legal

If that's what you're into, Chyna!

Blac Chyna — my fellow high school alumnus — has a new boyfriend. And there’s something a little different about him.

Oh wait: It’s that he’s barely legal. Nice one, Chyna!

The 29-year-old’s new bae is a rapper named YBN Almighty Jay, which is a whole lot of name. His real name is Jay Bradley, and he is a fresh and funky 18-years-old. He is most famous for a 2017 song, “Chopsticks.” OK!

Chyna, who is an aspiring rapper herself, confirmed to paparazzi that the two of them dating when they were spotted together, with a succinct, “Yeah, we’re like, dating.”

😎 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 3, 2018 at 11:47pm PST

Since calling off her engagement with Rob Kardashian, Chyna was briefly linked to some dude named Mechie. They broke up in August, but in late February, a sex tape they made found its way to social media. They’re both taking legal action to find out who released it.

Mechie, a “singer,” confirmed that it’s him and Chyna on the tape. A rep for him told TMZ that he recorded the tape in July on Chyna’s phone. He denies leaking the footage.

That’s a lot, boo! Congrats on your new pretty young thing, though, we guess.