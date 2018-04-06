Is Brad Pitt dating MIT professor Neri Oxman?

Is love in the air for Brad Pitt?

A new report by Page Six claims that the Oscar-nominated actor has been spending a lot of time with Neri Oxman, an award-winning, Israeli-American architect who serves as an associate professor of media arts and sciences at the MIT Media Lab. According to the story, Pitt and Oxman allegedly met through an architecture project at MIT.

"Brad and Neri instantly hit it off because they share the same passion for architecture, design and art," a source told Page Six.

It wouldn't be a huge surprise if this rumor turns out to be true, as Pitt's home-building organization Make It Right has partnered with members of the MIT community in the past. The actor also made an appearance at the MIT Media Lab in Cambridge last fall, and even posed for a photo that was apparently taken by Oxman, according to a post on Facebook.

Who is Brad Pitt dating?

Fans shouldn't ship this relationship just yet, though, as the Page Six report also notes that Pitt and Oxman are only involved in a "professional friendship" at the moment.

"Their friendship has not turned into romance," the source told the publication. "Both are cautious and this is, again, more of a professional friendship, but Brad is very interested in spending more time with Neri — she is fascinating."

Pitt's love life has been the source of tabloid fodder for close to two decades thanks to his marriages to Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston, and rumored romances with Thandie Newton, Gwenyth Paltrow, Juliette Lewis and more. Pitt and Jolie are currently finalizing their divorce, which the actress filed for in 2016.

As for Oxman, the MIT professor has been described as a rockstar of the architecture community. According to her bio, Oxman's work can be found in permanent collections at variety of institutions, including the Museum of Modern Art, Boston's Museum of Fine Arts, the Smithsonian Institution and the Boston Museum of Science.