Who is Keaton Jones? Chris Evans, Justin Bieber and more support bullied boy

A number of celebrities are showing their support for Keaton Jones, a middle school student from Tennessee who's inspiring the world after his heartbreaking message about bullying went viral over the weekend.

In a Facebook video posted by his mother on Friday, Jones describes through tears the awful treatment he's had to endure from his fellow students. According to the video, the bullies have tormented Jones by making fun of his appearance and pouring milk on him, among other deplorable actions.

"Just out of curiosity, why do they bully?" Keaton says in the clip. "What’s the point of it? Why do they find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them? It’s not OK."

The video has touched millions of people's hearts already, including a slew of athletes and Hollywood stars, who want to let Jones know that he does have friends out there.

Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo took to their Twitter accounts on Sunday to offer their support, as well as to invite Jones to the premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" next year.

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017

Keaton, will you’ve my guest at the Premiere of #InfinityWar too? I think you are about one of the coolest kids I have ever seen! Can’t wait to meet you in person, pal. Forget those ignorant kids. One day, very soon, they are going to feel pretty stupid for this. https://t.co/BqJLxu25GN — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 11, 2017

The Marvel movie stars weren't the only ones who came to the rescue, as everyone from Justin Bieber to Luke Skywalker has offered messages of hope to Jones to show that he's not alone.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Dec 10, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

Say lil Man U gotta friend in me for life hit me on dm so we can chop it up love is the only way to beat hate 👊🏾☝🏾 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Dec 10, 2017 at 7:50am PST

Keaton-Don't waste time wondering why a bully would be so mean-They're sad people who think hurting others will make them feel better because they really don't like themselves-They're just jealous because you're so smart & handsome❤️Your friend-mh https://t.co/SUMw3OoCTm — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 10, 2017

Dear Keaton Jones, hopefully you see this. Your an amazing soul my man, never let ANYONE tell you otherwise! Keep your head up & chest out. Your a solider, always remember that. — DeAndre Washington (@dwa5hington) December 10, 2017

Meet Keaton Jones a very smart little boy who is being bullied at school. This video is heartbreaking!! I want to bring Keaton to Vegas and hang out at UFC Headquarters. If anyone knows how i can reach the family please let me know. Thank u everyone pic.twitter.com/BR8c4ldDFc — Dana White (@danawhite) December 10, 2017

#KeatonJones, your curiosity and kindness will overcome this moment and bring you many better days to come. #StandWithKeaton https://t.co/8t4ojKLs72 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 10, 2017

@Lakyn_Jones Keaton, this is so accurate. Why do people do this? I think your sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend ( but srsly) ur freakin awesome ❤️ — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) December 9, 2017

I #StandwithKeaton. Keaton baby, just know you’re not alone. There are so many people who come out of bullying so much stronger and you will be one of them!! God bless you sweetheart. https://t.co/LdCAy2lDHu — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 11, 2017

Meet Keaton, he is one of many! Thank you for the video you will help a lot of people. I too was bullied, my family is what made me strong & got me through. YOU are my hero please RT get story out #NBA @Lawrence #StandWithKeaton @Lakyn_Jones #KeatonStrong pic.twitter.com/ZE0WFDntgq — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) December 11, 2017

What I want for Christmas ? To hang out with the Champ #KeatonJones #StandWithKeaton — MANNY RAMIREZ (@therealmanny99) December 11, 2017