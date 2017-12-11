Home
 
Who is Keaton Jones? Chris Evans, Justin Bieber and more support bullied boy

Captain America and other stars came to the rescue.
Matt Juul
 Published : December 11, 2017
Chris Evans gives perfect response to Obama statement on DACA
A number of celebrities are showing their support for Keaton Jones, a middle school student from Tennessee who's inspiring the world after his heartbreaking message about bullying went viral over the weekend.

In a Facebook video posted by his mother on Friday, Jones describes through tears the awful treatment he's had to endure from his fellow students. According to the video, the bullies have tormented Jones by making fun of his appearance and pouring milk on him, among other deplorable actions.

"Just out of curiosity, why do they bully?" Keaton says in the clip. "What’s the point of it? Why do they find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them? It’s not OK."

The video has touched millions of people's hearts already, including a slew of athletes and Hollywood stars, who want to let Jones know that he does have friends out there.

Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo took to their Twitter accounts on Sunday to offer their support, as well as to invite Jones to the premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" next year.

The Marvel movie stars weren't the only ones who came to the rescue, as everyone from Justin Bieber to Luke Skywalker has offered messages of hope to Jones to show that he's not alone.

 

