Who is replacing Julie Chen on The Talk?

It has been almost three months since Julie Chen announced she was taking a break, then officially stepping down from, her position on The Talk.

Her departure from the show came after husband Les Moonves resigned as Chairman of the Board, CEO and President of CBS Corporation, following sexual misconduct allegations from at least a dozen women.

The New Yorker reported that Moonves, 69, acknowledged three of the alleged encounters that surfaced in September but claimed that they were all consensual.

"I have never used my position to hinder the advancement or careers of women," he said in a statement at the time. "In my 40 years of work, I have never before heard of such disturbing accusations."

Another report came out this week alleging that Moonves interfered with investigations into these claims. Disturbing details include that he allegedly had a "network employee" who was "on call" to perform oral sex.

A spokesperson for Chen told Page Six, "Julie remains committed to her marriage and is focused on her family. In fact, this has drawn Julie and her husband as well as their entire family closer than ever. As for recent media reports, they are based on leaks that can’t be responded to."

Now, someone new will take over her chair on The Talk. Chen continues to host Big Brother.

Who will replace Julie Chen on The Talk?

Variety reports that DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba has closed a deal with CBS to join The Talk as the new Julie Chen.

Inaba has already appeared as one of several guest hosts since Chen's official departure, and she will reportedly start alongside Eve, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood as a permanent replacement in January.

Back when Chen announced her departure from The Talk in a video message, she implied that she already had her sights set on Inaba.

"You'd look awful good sitting in that chair, my Asian sister," Chen reportedly said at the time. "I'm just saying."

Neither has released confirmation of the news, and CBS has yet to make an official announcement.

A CBS spokesperson declined to comment.