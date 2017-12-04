Chris Pratt finally got around to filing for a divorce from Anna Faris

Christopher Michael Pratt — known to you perhaps as swole guy from “Guardians of the Galaxy,” Andy from “Parks and Rec,” or Chris Pratt — has officially filed for divorce from Anna Faris. As expected.

The former couple — who announced their separation in August — were married for about eight years. In the divorce filing, Pratt cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint custody of their five-year-old son, Jack. According to TMZ, it is unclear whether either has asked for the right to receive child support.

When announcing their split on Facebook and Instagram, Pratt and Faris wrote that coming to the decision to separate was difficult for them both. "We tried for hard for a long time and we're really disappointed,” they wrote. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together."

Since then, both of them have had nothing but very nice things to say to each other.

We said it before, we’ve said it a million times since, and we’ll say it again now: Love is dead, or whatever.