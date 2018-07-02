Over the weekend, ex-One Direction member Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole revealed that they have chosen to end their relationship after two years of dating. The two had met in 2008 when the British singer Cheryl Cole was a judge on the UK version of the X Factor and Liam was contestant and not yet a part of one of the biggest pop groups of the past decade.

[Photo Credit: Getty Images]

Why did Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole split up?

This decision came a year after the pop-star couple welcomed the birth of their son Bear. Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole each posted different versions of the same message via their social media accounts relaying the difficult decision to split and to repect how hard this will be on Bear in the wake of this split. The message read: "We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

This comes as quite a shock to fans as the couple had shown so much affection for eachother since making their romance official in 2016. So why did Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole split up? Perhaps it is the same old "living life underneath the bright lights of the paparazzi" story that has caused so many high profile couples to call it quits over the years?

You can see both posts from Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole below.

Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together. — Liam (@LiamPayne) July 1, 2018