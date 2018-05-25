Why does Jada Pinkett Smith cover her hair? The 46-year-old actress, singer and mother of two addressed this question, which has been a topic of conversation in recent weeks, on the latest episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk.

"A lot of people have been asking about why I’ve been wearing turbans," Pinkett Smith said, adding that it's not easy to discuss, but she's ready to address it.

Hair loss.

"It was terrifying when [it] first started," she admitted. "I was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair [were] in my hands. And I was just like, 'Oh my God, am I going bald?' It was one of those times in my life when I was literally shaking with fear." Pinkett Smith explained that it's the reason she started cutting her hair, which used to be thick and full of volume.

When she returned to Instagram at the beginning of the month after having deleted her account, her first post featured a patterned turban:

Pinkett Smith said that, while she’s gotten "every kind of test there is to have," the doctors haven’t pinpointed what caused her hair loss. She did, however, call it "alopecia."

Alopecia is the general medical term for hair loss, and women make up 40 percent of Americans who experience this in their lifetime.

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune skin disease that causes hair loss on the head, face and other areas of the body, according to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF). It affects 6.8 million people in the U.S.

For someone with alopecia areata, hair is lost in patches. This differs from androgenetic alopecia, which is genetic, the most common type of hair loss and is referred to as "pattern baldness." According to Healthline, in women, it normally starts from the part line and involves thinning hair throughout.

There is no cure, but alopecia can be treated with anti-inflammatory drugs, topical medications and other healing therapies. Depending on the severity of the case, hair can grow back.

Alopecia can be triggered by stress, and Pinkett Smith noted that this could very well have led to the onset of her balding. Though she said it was difficult to deal with at first, she’s come to terms with it. She pointed out that, with some perspective, she realized it wasn’t threatening her existence.

Wearing a turban on her head, she said, is something she loves.

Though it's because of balding, she said that now, it makes her feel like a queen.

Watch the latest episode of Red Table Talk below. The third installment dives into this Jada Pinkett Smith hair loss, insecurities in general and accepting your body for what it is.