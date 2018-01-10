Michael Douglas denies upcoming sexual misconduct claims

Douglas is playing the denial game — here's what he's up against.

Actor Michael Douglas attends the premiere of 'Flatliners' at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on September 27, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Getty

Michael Douglas is giving you classic denial right now.

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ husband is reportedly preemptively denying sexual misconduct claims in an attempt to get ahead of a report accusing him of some damning allegations. According to Deadline, Variety and The Hollywood Reporter were both considering publishing said accusations. But Douglas has gone ahead and started playing the denial game.

Apparently, a former employee of the 73-year-old has accused him of the ol’ Louis C.K., aka masturbating in front of her. Said employee has also accused Douglas of using “colorful language” in front of her, having raunchy conversations in front of her, and blackballing her from the industry.

Douglas vehemently denies those claims — and is trying to take control of the narrative.

“I felt the need to get ahead of this,” he tells Deadline. “Masturbating in front of her? I don’t know where to begin. This is a complete lie, fabrication, no truth to it whatsoever.” OK!

He continued, “The accusations are minimal, except of course for the idea of masturbating in front of her… I pride myself of being supportive of the women’s movement. My mother wasn’t actress, and I myself married to an actress and have been supportive of this movement wholeheartedly, through all my years.” Sure!

“I support the #metoo movement with all my heart,” he said. “I have always supported women, along the way.” Alrighty!

It’s interesting that he thinks the other accusations are minimal. Like, I wouldn't say it’s "minimal" to blackball someone from an industry.

But then again, what do I know? I’m not a powerful dude of the Hollywood elite. Just a regular ol’ plebeian with common sense.