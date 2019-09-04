Chris Thile on finding a home on the airwaves with ‘Live From Here’

Talking to musician Chris Thile is infectious, no matter the circumstance. Hearing his general enthusiasm for all of the intricate wonders that make this world beautiful can really put you in an empowering mood to pay things forward with a big genuine smile on your face. While I spoke with him over the phone as he was waiting to board a plane, all of us have the good fortune to listen to him as the host of the musical variety show “Live From Here” on American Public Media or wherever you get your podcasts. The mandolin prodigy who built his name with such beloved bands as Nickel Creek and The Punch Brothers, just to name a couple, will be returning as host for his third year this Saturday at the show’s new permanent home at Town Hall in New York City.

“This is the first time where the start of the season just feels like a part of life,” — Chris Thile, host of "Live From Here"

Chris Thile. Photo: Nate Ryan

Asking Thile about his current comfort level with the title of “master of ceremonies” on a widely syndicated radio show, he reflects on how strange it is to have an office to work out of given his winding journey through show business.

“For the first time in my life, I go to this space and work in this space,” says Thile. “I’ve been so counterculture for so long I’m really enjoying having that routine. All human beings seek routine. I’ve been cobbling one together since I started doing this professionally once I left my parents’ home. There’s just precious little in the way of reliable routine for a professional musician and I’m really relishing the opportunity to mentally clock in and work on my craft.”

Thile had originally taken over as host of Garrison Keillor’s long-running show “A Prairie Home Companion” in 2016 and had eventually changed its name to “Live From Here.” While the focus of the show is mostly on music, it does maintain some of the folksy bones of its predecessor with guests from the literary world, TV and film, readings from plays, radio-hour style stories and skits, and stand-up comedy. Keeping the machine rolling was a tough transition, according to Thile. But at the start of a new season, he feels as though hosting and putting together the show have become some of the most rewarding aspects of his life.

“This is the first time where the start of the season just feels like a part of life,” he explains. “It feels like, ‘It’s September, here we go!’ The big news for us is that we’re based in New York now and that comes with a lot of exciting possibilities just in terms of the amount of people who pass through our city. It feels like New York is one of America’s biggest windows to the world and also one of the biggest windows to America. I love that feeling. It’s starting to bear fruit as far as lining up the guests for the first month of shows.”

The show itself has put so many things into perspective for the musician. Afterall, as the man behind the microphone keeping the show rolling, he has had to adopt the graces of an airtight MC. But with curating a full night of entertainment from all sides of the aisle, and performing within the backing band behind weekly guests in most cases, he has learned how to step aside and consider the beauty behind the curation of each episode while it is happening just feet away from him onstage.

“I was careful right from the start to just make sure that I was still a musician first. You want to play to your strengths and I don’t feel like this golden-voiced child of the radio. It’s a little reedy and higher than one would expect of a radio host,” says Thile with a laugh. “But I’ve relished the opportunity to flex some curatorial muscles. I strongly believe that we’ll be better as a species if we remember to also observe our collective beauty and not our failures and our faults. It’s very easy to focus on the myriad ways in which we are falling short … We do have to observe our faults and our failures in order to be better. But we’re just not going to have any fuel left in the tank to proactively work on those failures unless we believe in our beauty, goodness and potential for improvement as evidenced by real greatness that’s around us.”

From Del McCourry to Broken Social Scene, the show has run the gamut of musical acts. But some of the guests that have truly left the host inspired have been those with whom he shares less of a commonality.

“During my first season of the show,” remembers Thile, “we had author George Saunders on the show. I was just mesmerized by his contribution to that show. I had always been a huge fan but to rub shoulders with somebody operating at that high a level was really inspiring. Similarly, someone like Aparna Nancherla this last season, and also the first season, delivered such a beautifully constructed set of comedy. You really feel the art in it. That’s really inspiring to me. There are ways in which all of these things are very different than what we do as musicians, but there are ways in which they are similar. There are lessons to be learned around every corner.”

Some of this month’s guests have been already announced for the kickoff this new season of “Live From Here,” with this Saturday’s show hosting Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend, actor Jake Gyllenhaal, Mexican singer Natalia LaFourcade, and many more. For this first show, Thile is excited to collaborate with Koenig, one of his current music heroes.

“Ezra Koenig from Vampire Weekend I think is one of our great lyricists working currently. I’m excited to soak some of that up [laughs]. What’s fun about that is he’s going to use our band. So, we’re going to get to be Vampire Weekend for the day. So, that’s exciting!”

Make sure to tune into “Live From Here” with Chris Thile this Saturday, Sept. 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the show’s various public radio station homes or on the web at livefromhere.org.