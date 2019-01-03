The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival turns 20 this year, and fans can expect quite the festivities for the big anniversary. Once again, organizers have put together an amazing lineup of acts, topped off by the one and only Ariana Grande. Here's everything you need to know about Coachella 2019.

Who are the Coachella 2019 headliners?

There's never a shortage of music superstars at Coachella, but this year's headliners are definitely the cream of the crop.

The biggest performer who'll grace the stage in Indio, California, is of course Ariana Grande. The pop megastar is the fourth female musician to ever headline a Coachella event, and she'll become the youngest female artist in history to headline the festival when she performs later this year.

Since Coachella is a multi-day affair, Ariana Grande won't be the only big headliner. Aside from the Thank You, Next singer, actor/rapper/comedian Childish Gambino is also set to headline, as well as Australian rock group Tame Impala.

Coachella 2019 lineup

The lineup is seriously stacked, with each day of the fest filled to the brim with top artists.

Childish Gambino will headline the Friday shows and will be joined by Janelle Monae, the 1975, DJ Snake, Diplo, as well as a slew of other performers including Blackpink. The group is the first Korean female act to get a spot on a Coachella lineup.

The Saturday shows are equally as star-studded, as headliner Tame Impala will be joined by Solange, Kid Cudi, Weezer, Aphex Twin, J Balvin, Billie Eilish, Bassnectar, Wiz Khalifa and dozens of other acts. Coachella 2019 wraps up with the Sunday shows featuring headliner Ariana Grande, Khalid, Zedd, Bad Bunny, Dillon Francis, YG, Pusha T, CHVRCHES, Gucci Gang and more.

Check out the full lineup below.

Coachella 2019 dates: When is Coachella 2019?

Coachella 2019 takes place over the course of two weekends, beginning April 12-14 and ending on April 19-21. The annual fest takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

How to score Coachella 2019 tickets

If you're looking to score Coachella 2019 tickets, make sure to head over to coachella.com as passes will go on sale beginning at 11 a.m. PST on Friday, Jan. 4.