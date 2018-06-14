New Drake music video features a few people you might recognize

If you watched the new Drake music video for his latest single "I’m Upset," you may have noticed some familiar faces. That’s because it features cast members from the teen drama series Degrassi: The Next Generation.

The video begins with Drake waking up and getting out of a bed located at center court of Toronto’s Air Canada Centre, the home court of his beloved Toronto Raptors. Drake meets up with Shane Kippel who played Jimmy’s (Drake) best friend Spinner on Degrassi: The Next Generation which sets the stage for several cameo appearances by former co-stars from the show.

The "I’m Upset" Drake music video shows the two driving in a yellow Ferrari to return to Degrassi Community School for their class of 2007 reunion featuring the actors that played in the teen drama from the early.

Degrassi: The Next Generation cast members in the new Drake music video

The new Drake music video for "I’m Upset" includes appearances by Stacey Farber, Adamo Ruggiero, Lauren Collins, Jake Epstein, Christina Schmidt, Andrea Lewis, Melissa McIntyre, LinLyn Lue, Stefan Brogen, Jake Goldsbie, Marc Donato, Dalmar Abuzeid, A.J. Saudin, Miriam McDonald, Cassie Steele, Nina Dobrev, Sarah Barrable-Tishauer and Paula Brancati.

In one scene, we get to see Ephraim Ellis chased down the hall by Drake’s crew. If you watched the show, Rick (Ephraim Ellis), shot Jimmy (Drake), leaving him paralyzed from the waist down and confined to a wheelchair, so it’s safe to assume Drake’s team were seeking revenge in the video. There are also special appearances by Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith who both play Jay and Silent Bob and are seen trying to sell weed to the school principal.

WATCH: Drake music video: 'I'm Upset'

How to watch Degrassi: The Next Generation online

If the new Drake music video for "I'm Upset" has you feeling nostalgic and you want to stream it online, you’re in luck. Full episodes of Degrassi: The Next Generation are available on YouTube, Unfortunately, it’s not available on Netflix for streaming, although you could rent the DVDs or buy episodes on Amazon.