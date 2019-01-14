Entertainment

Twitter reacts to the most-liked Instagram post of all time: An egg

A simple egg mysteriously beat Kylie Jenner's record of most-liked instagram post of all time. Here's how twitter reacted.
By Anna Harstedt
Published : January 14, 2019 Updated : January 14, 2019

Getty Images

A random photo of an egg just took over the prestigious title of 'the most-liked Instagram post of all time'.

How that happened is still a mystery.

The egg-photo was posted with the sole intention of beating Kylie Jenner's Instagram record and, only nine days after it was published, the post already had archived its aim with more than 27 million likes, still counting.

It’s the second time in a matter of days that a social media record has been beaten.

 

The Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa surpassed a chicken nugget loving teen by posting the most retweeted tweet ever.

His post, celebrating Maezawa's clothing company, Zozotown, making 10 billion yen ($92 million) in sales over Christmas, has been retweeted nearly 5.3 million times.

Most-liked Instagram post:  An egg

Is there something special with this egg? Is it famous in any way? No, as you can see, it’s just an ordinary egg.

Over the weekend, the image of the egg was posted by an account called @world_record_egg, shown as “Egg Gang”, beat Kylie Jenner’s previous record of more than 18 million likes on an image she posted one day after her daughter Stormi was born.

The egg-post made it clear that its intention was to beat the most-liked Instagram post stating that “Let’s set a world record together and get the most-liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)!"

What’s surprising is that it really worked.

On Sunday morning, the egg had around nine million like and by Monday morning, the number of likes had tripled, defeating Jenner’s record of the most-liked Instagram post.

In an Instagram story responding to the win, the account’s owner “Egg Gang” said “This is madness. What a Time to be alive,” and thanked their followers for support. 

Kylie Jenner reacts to egg-post

most-liked Instagram post

Jenner didn’t seem too upset by being beaten by a random egg and instead shared a fun post about it. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Take that little egg

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

She responded to the record-setting image on Sunday night, posting a video of herself cracking an egg onto a hot road.

"Take that little egg," Jenner captioned her post.

Now Jenner’s photo of Stormi, which was the most-liked Instagram post ever for over a year, is full of egg-related comments.

Twitter reacts to the new most-liked Instagram post

Over Twitter, people had different reactions to the newly famous egg. 

