'Top Gear' fans are going to be a little devastated

It’s that time of the month again where streaming websites across the world wide web decide to spruce up their collection.

But while that means that plenty of new movies, television shows, and stand-up specials are on their way onto Netflix, it also means that some have to be taken off the site to make room.

We now know the casualties. But, to be perfectly honest, those being taken down won’t actually be missed that much, while, in light of a recent allegation, it makes complete sense why one stand-up special is on its way out.

You can take a look at the full list of everything leaving Netflix in February below.

Movies Leaving Netflix in February

February 1

“The Benchwarmers”

“Brubaker”

“Corpse Bride”

“Day Watch”

“Desk Set”

“Enquiring Minds”

“Everyone's Hero”

“The Five Heartbeats”

“The Fury”

“Hard Candy”

“How to Steal a Million”

“King Arthur”

“The Longest Day”

"Night Watch"

“The Nightmare Before Christmas”

“Open Season: Scared Silly”

“Perfect Stranger”

“Project X”

“Silver Streak”

“Stranger by the Lake”

"Tin Man"

“Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea”

February 2

“A Ballerina's Tale”

February 3

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning”

February 10

“Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw”

February 11

“A Little Bit of Heaven”

February 12

“Honeymoon”

February 15

“12 Dog Days Till Christmas”

“A Christmas Kiss II”

“Before I Go to Sleep”

“Christmas Belle”

February 16

“Our Last Tango”

“Save the Date”

February 17

“Freakonomics”

February 21

“Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room”

February 24

“Jane Got a Gun”

February 28

“American Genius”

“I Am Ali”

TV Shows Leaving Netflix in February

February 1

“Magic City” (Seasons 1–2)

“Top Gear” (Series 19–23)

February 14

“Family Guy” Seasons 1–8

February 15

“Burn Notice” Seasons 1–7

February 19

“An Idiot Abroad” Seasons 1–3

February 28

“Brain Games” Seasons 3–4

“The Catch” Season 1

“Cesar 911” Season 1

“Miami SWAT” Season 1

Stand Up Leaving Netflix in February

February 5

“Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace”

“Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago”

February 20

“Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious”