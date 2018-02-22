Everything leaving Netflix in March

'Archer' fans are going to be devastated

Netflix have released the full list of movies and television shows that are leaving the streaming website in March.

And while there are a couple removals that you can completely understand (I can't imagine too many subscribers mourning the loss of "Baby's Day Out"), there are a few entries that will be sorely missed. Most notably Jaws and Wes Anderson's The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou.

You can find out everything that is leaving Netflix by taking a look through the list below.

Movies Leaving Netflix In March

March 1

“A Gang Story”

“Anastasia”

“Baby's Day Out”

“Eyewitness”

“FernGully: The Last Rainforest”

“First Response”

“Forget and Forgive”

“Hitch“

“Jaws”

“Jaws 2”

“Jaws 3”

“Jaws: The Revenge”

“Less Than Zero”

“Memento”

“Slums of Beverly Hills”

“The Chase”

"The Craft"

“The Panic in Needle Park”

“Trigger Point”

“Two Wrongs”

“xXx”

March 4

“Chloe”

“Safe Haven”

March 6

“The Finest Hours”

March 8

“Victoria”

March 11

“Believe”

“Glitch”

March 12

"Standby"

“Disney’s The Santa Clause”

“Disney’s The Santa Clause 2”

“Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

March 13

“City of God: 10 Years Later”

“London Has Fallen”

March 19

“V/H/S: Viral”

March 20

“Zootopia”

March 22

“Steve Jobs: One Last Thing”

March 24

“Who Framed Roger Rabbit”

March 26

“The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou”

March 31

“In Like Flint”

“The Awakening”

“The Good Son“

TV Shows Leaving Netflix In March

March 13

“Breakout Kings”: Season 1

“The Killing”: Seasons 1-2

March 14

“Archer”: Seasons 1-7

March 24

“Voltron 84”: Season 1

March 29

“The Gates”: Season 1

March 30

“Life in Pieces”: Season 1

March 31

“Awake”: Season 1

“Bordertown”: Season 1

“Breakout Kings”: Season 2

“Brickleberry”: Seasons 1-3

“Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life”: Season 1

“Friends with Benefits”: Season 1 Lights Out: Season 1

“Rosewood”: Season 1

“Salem”: Seasons 2-3

“Small Shots”: Season 1

“The Carmichael Show”: Seasons 1-2

“The Chicago Code”: Season 1

“The Crazy Ones”: Season 1

“The Finder”: Season 1

“Traffic Light”: Season 1