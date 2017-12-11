Golden Globes 2018: Date, time and complete list of nominees

Here are all the nominees for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Kristen Bell announces the 75th Annual Golden Globe Nominations in California. Credit: Getty Images

The Golden Globes are just around the corner and the 2018 Golden Globe Award nominations were announced Monday.

Kristen Bell, Garrett Hedlund, Sharron Stone and Alfre Woodered gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California to announce the complete list of the 2018 Golden Globes nominees.

Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, which caused a stir amongst fans because many people don’t believe the film should have been in that category. “Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya receives his first Golden Globe nomination for his role in the film.

Actors Denzel Washington and Tom Hanks were both nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for their performances in “Roman J. Israel, Esq” and “The Post” respectively.

“Master of None’s” Aziz Ansari and “Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson were both nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy this year.

This year, singer Mary J. Blige is nominated for Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture for her role in "Mudbound."

When are the 2018 Golden Globes?

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on NBC, January 7, 2018, at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and will be hosted by Seth Meyers.

Who are the nominees for the 2018 Golden Globes?

Below is the complete list of nominees for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Dunkirk”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

“The Disaster Artist”

“Get Out”

“The Greatest Showman”

“I, Tonya”

“Lady Bird”

Best Animated Feature Film

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

Best Foreign Language Film

“A Fantastic Woman” (Chile)

“First They Killed My Father” (Cambodia)

“In the Fade” (Germany/France)

“Loveless” (Russia)

“The Square” (Sweden/Germany/France)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Torro, “The Shape of Water”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Ridley Scott, “All the Money in the World”

Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Torro and Vanessa Taylor, “The Shape of Water”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Elizabeth Hannah and Josh Singer, “The Post”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Aaron Sorkin, “Molly's Game”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain, “Molly's Game”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Daniel Kaluuya. Credit Getty Images

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench, “Victoria and Abdul”

Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalfe, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

"Home," “Ferdinand”

"Mighty River," “Mudbound”

"Remember Me," “Coco”

"The Star," “The Star”

"This Is Me," “The Greatest Showman”

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Alexander Desplat, “The Shape of Water”

Jonny Greenwood, “Phantom Thread”

John Williams, “The Post”

Hans Zimmer, “Dunkirk”

Best TV Series, Drama

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“The Handmaid's Tale” (Hulu)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Best TV Series, Comedy

“black-ish” (ABC)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Master of None” (Netflix)

“Smilf” (Showtime)

“Will & Grace” (NBC)

Best TV Movie or Limited-Series

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

“The Sinner” (USA Network)

“Top of the Lake: China Girl” (Sundance TV)

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”

Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid's Tale”

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace”

Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Frankie Shaw, “Smilf”

Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Jude Law, “The Young Pope”

Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Big Little lies”

David Thewlis, “Fargo”

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid's Tale”

Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”

Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”

