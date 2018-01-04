Golden Globes 2018 Predictions: The winning TV series

Everything we think should win, television wise — and everything that probably will.

Sure, 2017 brought us awful things, like, too many awful things to count; but it also brought us exciting television that examined toxic patriarchal structures (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), the bonds of female friendship (“Big Little Lies”) and, um, a “Will & Grace” revival. The winners at the Golden Globes on Sunday will likely reflect that mix — offering awards to series that challenged the norm and to series that are the visual equivalent of apple pie on a blustery winter day.

Here are our predictions on who should win this weekend — and who will most likely take home the Golden Globes.

Best Television Series — Drama

We loved: “The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” made an unforgettable impression on critics and viewers alike. And though its effect was at its height in the first three episodes, the series still managed to bring a fresh perspective and impressive performances from Elisabeth Moss, Alexis Bledel and more.

Will win: “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Of all the series nominated, “Handmaid’s Tale” was the most buzzed about. If not the Hulu series, “The Crown” may snatch the prize for the second year in a row.

Best Television Series — Comedy

We loved: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Because who doesn’t love a feel-good series with beautiful costumes about an unlikely housewife turned comedian in the 1950s?

Will win: “Will & Grace”

Because after a turbulent year, turning to a revival of a well loved show — with its well loved foursome well in tact — is a no-brainer.

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

We loved: “Big Little Lies”

Not only was “Big Little Lies” a brilliant showing — but it was a brilliant showcase for its actors, too. And with an all-star cast at the top of its game, “Lies” deserves all the accolades.

Will win: “Big Little Lies”

The only thing about “Big LIttle Lies” is that it is not, technically, a limited series anymore, as a second season is a go. But does that really matter? It was surprising, unforgettable, well written and well acted. What else do you need?

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

We loved: Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”

“This Is Us” is the most delicious of comfort foods for its loyal audience. And Brown shines, as always.

Will win: Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”

People really love this show for reasons that are not immediately clear to this writer. So it’s likely that Highmore will win the prize for the role.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

We loved: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Mad Men” proved that Moss is a talent to watch. “Handmaid’s Tale” underlined that point.

Will win: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

If the voters know what they’re doing, Moss will be awarded as Best Actress. Her performance as Offred is poignant, emotional and gripping. Give the lady a prize!

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Comedy

We loved: Kevin Bacon, "I Love Dick"

Bacon at the height of his charm and prowess? Yes please.

Will win: Eric McCormack, "Will & Grace"

To reiterate: People love comebacks. McCormack, slipped effortlessly back into his role as Will — as if he never left — fits the bill quite nicely, doesn’t it?

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Comedy

We loved: Alison Brie, "GLOW"

“GLOW” finally gave Brie a chance to shine in a starring role. And shine she did, as flawed, overachieving Ruth in the wrestling comedy-drama.

Will win: Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"

A more traditional pick — and still a very good one — Adlon will likely win for her performance in “Better Things,” association with Louis C.K. aside.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

We loved: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Kidman's performance as Celeste was unforgettable — one of her best in a long time. It was as if Kidman decided to remind us all that she was one of the greats of our time. And she succeeded.

Will win: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

In this climate — where abusers are being named and the abused are reclaiming their time, Kidman's nuanced portrayal of an abused woman is critical. And she'll be recognized for her work, no doubt.

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

We loved: Jude Law, "The Young Pope"

“The Young Pope” was great because it was a pleasant reminder that Law is more than a pretty face. And it was delightful to see him have such fun with the role — and also to see him in so many amazing hats.

Will win: Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"

On the other hand, McGregor played twins and did some really impressive accent work on a series critics love, so.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

We loved: David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Harbour is — to borrow and tweak an expression of Tina Belcher’s — a charm bomb on and off screen. And as Jim Hopper in “Stranger Things,” he is equal parts tough, swoon worthy and sensitive.

Will win: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

Instead, though, Skarsgard will likely win this award, which is fine. He really deserves it for his impressive performance — which managed to bring a tinge of sympathy to his monstrous abuser.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

We loved: Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Dowd’s performance as Aunt Lydia, a matriarch type in Gilead who has very much been drinking the kool aid, was chilling, refreshing, scary as hell. But she’ll likely be overlooked...

Will win: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Because Dern killed it in the popular, palatable “Big Little Lies” as Renata, the overprotective parent that does the most — and her beef with Reese Witherspoon’s Madeline was the stuff of legend.