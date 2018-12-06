Golden Globes 2019: Complete list of nominations

Golden Globe Ambassador Isan Elba and actors Leslie Mann, Danai Gurira, Christian Slater and Terry Crews attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominations announcement in Beverly Hills, California, on December 6, 2018.

The Golden Globes 2019 nominations were announced Thursday morning at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California. The annual ceremony honors and celebrates performances in television and film and will air live on Sunday, January 6, 2019, at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

Actors Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater announced the nominees of the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards. Isan Elba, the daughter of British actor Idris Elba is this year’s Golden Globe ambassador.

Adam McKay’s political comedy “Vice,” starring Christian Bale as Dick Cheney is nominated for the most Golden Globe Awards with six nominations and Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born” starring Lady Gaga has five nominations and is up against “If Beale Street Could Talk, “BlacKkKlansman” “Black Panther” and Bryan Singer’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Here’s a look at the complete list of nominees.

Golden Globes 2019 nominations: Film

Best Picture — Drama

"Black Panther"

"Blackkklansman"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"If Beale Street Could Talk"

"A Star Is Born"

Best Picture — Comedy or Musical

"Crazy Rich Asians"

"The Favourite"

"Green Book"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Vice"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Bradley Cooper, "A Star is Born"

Willem Defoe, "At Eternity’s Gate"

Lucas Hedges, "Boy Erased"

Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

John David Washington, "BlacKkKlansman"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Glenn Close, "The Wife"

Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

Nicole Kidman, "Destroyer"

Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, "A Private War"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, "Vice"

Lin Manuel Miranda, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"

Robert Redford, "The Old Man and The Gun"

John C. Reilly, "Stan and Ollie"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

Esie Fisher, "Eighth Grade"

Charlize Theron, "Tully"

Constance Wu, "Crazy Rich Asians"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman"

Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Sam Rockwell, "Vice"

Timothée Chalamet, "Beautiful Boy"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Amy Adams, "Vice"

Claire Foy, "First Man"

Emma Stone, "The Favourite"

Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"

Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Best Director — Motion Picture

Adam McKay, "Vice"

Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma"

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"

Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Adam McKay, "Vice"

Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma"

Barry Jenkins, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, "The Favourite"

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"

Best Motion Picture — Animated

"Incredibles 2"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mirai"

"Ralph Breaks the Internet"

"Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse"

Best Picture — Foreign Language

“Capernaum”

“Girl”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma”

“Shoplifters”

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, “Isle of Dogs”

Ludwig Göransson, “Black Panther”

Marco Beltrami, “A Quiet Place”

Justin Hurwitz, “First Man”

Marc Shaiman, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“All the Stars” — “Black Panther”

“Girl in the Movies” — “Dumplin'"

“Requiem for a Private War” — “A Private War”

“Revelation” — “Boy Erased”

“Shallow” — “A Star Is Born”

Golden Globes 2019 nominations: Television

Best Television Series — Drama

"The Americans" (FX)

"Bodyguard" (Netflix)

"Homecoming" (Amazon)

"Killing Eve" (BBC America)

"Pose" (FX)

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

"Barry" (HBO)

"Kidding" (Showtime)

"The Good Place" (NBC)

"The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

"Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)

“The Alienist” (TNT)

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Richard Madden, “Bodyguard”

Stephan James, “Homecoming”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Julia Roberts, “Homecoming”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Jim Carrey, “Kidding”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Who Is America?”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

Candice Bergen, “Murphy Brown”

Debra Messing, “Will & Grace”

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”

Daniel Brühl, “The Alienist”

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Connie Britton, “Dirty John”

Laura Dern, “The Tale”

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

Édgar Ramírez, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"

Penelope Cruz, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid’s Tale"