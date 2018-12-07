Here are the nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards

The Grammy 2019 nominations were announced early Friday morning. Zane Lowe, Alessia Cara, Janelle Monáe and Shawn Mendes announced the nominations of the 61st annual Grammy Awards on CBS This Morning.

Kendrick Lamar has the most nominations for the 61st Grammy Awards with a total of eight nods for his work on the “Black Panther” soundtrack which includes the megahit song “All The Stars,” featuring SZA. This year, Drake scored Grammy Award nominations.

Cardi B, folk singer Brandi Carlie, country singer Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monáe, and R&B newcomer H.E.R are all nominated for album of the year for their respective projects.

Singer Ariana Grande is nominated for two Grammy Awards this year. Her latest album “Sweetener” is nominated for best pop vocal album and her smash hit single “God Is A Woman” is nominated for best pop solo performance.

Grammy 2019 date

The 61st Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on February 10, 2019, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

What channel is the Grammys on?

The Grammys will broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. EST. Make sure you mark your calendar so you don’t miss music’s biggest night.

Grammy 2019 nominees

Here’s the list of nominations for the Grammys 2019.

Album Of The Year:

"Invasion Of Privacy" - Cardi B

"By The Way, I Forgive You" - Brandi Carlile

"Scorpion" - Drake

"H.E.R." - H.E.R.

"Beerbongs & Bentleys" - Post Malone

"Dirty Computer" - Janelle Monáe

"Golden Hour" - Kacey Musgraves

"Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By (Various Artists)"



Record Of The Year:

"I Like It" - Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

"The Joke" - Brandi Carlile

"This Is America" - Childish Gambino

"God's Plan" - Drake

"Shallow" - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"All The Stars" - Kendrick Lamar & SZA

"Rockstar" - Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

"The Middle" - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey



Song Of The Year:

"All The Stars" - Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

"Boo'd Up" - Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

"God's Plan" - Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

"In My Blood" - Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)

"The Joke" - Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

"The Middle" - Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)

"Shallow" - Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

"This Is America" - Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)



Best New Artist:

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith



Best Pop Solo Performance:

"Colors" - Beck

"Havana (Live)" - Camila Cabello

"God Is A Woman" - Ariana Grande

"Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" - Lady Gaga

"Better Now" - Post Malone



Best Pop Vocal Album:

Camila - Camila Cabello

Meaning Of Life - Kelly Clarkson

Sweetener - Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma - P!nk

Reputation - Taylor Swift



Best Dance Recording:

"Northern Soul" - Above & Beyond featuring Richard Bedford

"Ultimatum" - Disclosure (featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

"Losing It" - Fisher

"Electricity" - Silk City & Dua Lipa featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson

"Ghost Voices" - Virtual Self



Best Rock Song:

"Black Smoke Rising" - Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)

"Jumpsuit" - Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

"MANTRA" - Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)

"Masseduction" - Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

"Rats" - Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)



Best Urban Contemporary Album:

EVERYTHING IS LOVE - The Carters

The Kids Are Alright - Chloe x Halle

Chris Dave And The Drumhedz - Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

War & Leisure - Miguel

Ventriloquism - Meshell Ndegeocello



Best Rap Album:

Invasion Of Privacy - Cardi B

Swimming - Mac Miller

Victory Lap - Nipsey Hussle

Daytona - Pusha T

Astroworld - Travis Scott





Best Country Album:

Unapologetically - Kelsea Ballerini

Port Saint Joe - Brothers Osborne

Girl Going Nowhere - Ashley McBryde

Golden Hour - Kacey Musgraves

From A Room: Volume 2 - Chris Stapleton





Best Jazz Vocal Album:

My Mood Is You - Freddy Cole

The Questions - Kurt Elling

The Subject Tonight Is Love - Kate McGarry with Keith Ganz & Gary Versace

If You Really Want - Raul Midón with The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza

The Window - Cécile McLorin Salvant



Best Gospel Album:

One Nation Under God - Jekalyn Carr

Hiding Place - Tori Kelly

Make Room - Jonathan McReynolds

The Other Side - The Walls Group

A Great Work - Brian Courtney Wilson



Best Latin Pop Album:

Prometo - Pablo Alboran

Sincera - Claudia Brant

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 - Natalia Lafourcade

2:00 AM - Raquel Sofía

Vives - Carlos Vives



Best Americana Album:

By The Way, I Forgive You - Brandi Carlile

Things Have Changed - Bettye LaVette

The Tree Of Forgiveness - John Prine

The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone - Lee Ann Womack

One Drop Of Truth - The Wood Brothers



Best Comedy Album:

Annihilation - Patton Oswalt

Equanimity & The Bird Revelation - Dave Chappelle

Noble Ape - Jim Gaffigan

Standup For Drummers - Fred Armisen

Tamborine - Chris Rock



Best Song Written For Visual Media:

"All The Stars" - Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA), Track from Black Panther

"Mystery Of Love" - Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens), Track from Call Me By Your Name

"Remember Me" - Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel featuring Natalia Lafourcade), Track from Coco

"Shallow" - Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from A Star Is Born

"This Is Me" - Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest ShowmanEnsemble), Track from The Greatest Showman



Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

To see the nominations from all 84 categories, check out the complete list of Grammy 2019 nominees on the Grammy Awards website.