Grammys 2018: Complete list of nominees and how to watch online

The 60th annual Grammys are coming and here's what you need to know about the show.

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards are right around the corner, and the Grammys 2018 is already set to be the biggest night in music.

Late-night television host James Corden is returning to host the Grammys this year and just about everyone is excited to see what the comedian has planned for his opening monologue.

This year, Jay–Z leads all artists with eight nominations including a nod for album of the year and song of the year for his album “4:44” and song with the same title. Kendrick Lamar is nominated for seven this year.

Artists Alessia Cara, Khalid and SZA are nominated for best new artist of the year.

Grammys 2018 performers

Bruno Mars and Cardi B will perform their 1990s-inspired remix to “Finesse” on the Grammys 2018 stage. And if you've already watched the video, their live performance will get everyone out their seats. SZA, Kesha, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee will also take the Grammy stage to perform their hits.

According to Billboard, Alessia Cara, Khalid and Logic will take the stage with a group of suicide attempt and suicide loss survivors for a special performance of the song “1-800-273-8255”

Lady Gaga will take the stage to perform a song from her album “Joanne.”

According to the Recording Academy, Broadway stars and Tony winners Patti Lupone and Ben Platt will do a special tribute performance to honor legendary Broadway composers Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein.

Childish Gambino, who is also nominated for Record of the Year for his album “Redbone,” will perform at the Grammys for the first time.

Bruno Mars, Cardi B "Finesse" (Remix)

Where are the Grammys this year?

The Grammys are returning to New York City this year after 15 years in Los Angeles. The Grammys 2018 are set to be the biggest ever and will be held at Madison Square Garden on January 28.

How to watch Grammys 2018 online, TV

You can catch all the red carpet action before the Grammys 2018 show on CBS at 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time live from Madison Square Garden.

If you’re looking to stream the event live online, you can watch the show on CBS All Access.

Grammys 2018 nominees

Record of the Year

Childish Gambino, "Redbone"

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)"

Jay Z, "The Story of O.J."

Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."

Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"

Album of the Year

Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!

Jay-Z, 4:44

Kendrick Lamar, Damn.

Lorde, Melodrama

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Song of the Year

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)"

Jay-Z, "4:44"

Julia Michaels, "Issues"

Logic, "1-800-273-8255 (feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid)"

Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Pop Performance

Kelly Clarkson, "Love So Soft"

Kesha, "Praying"

Lady Gaga, "Million Reasons"

Pink, "What About Us"

Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

The Chainsmokers and Coldplay, "Something Just Like This"

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)"

Imagine Dragons, "Thunder"

Portugal. The Man, "Feel It Still"

Zedd and Alessia Cara, "Stay"

Best Traditional Pop Album

Michael Bublé, Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)

Bob Dylan, Triplicate

Seth MacFarlane, In Full Swing

Sarah McLachlan, Wonderland

Various Artists, Tony Bennett Celebrates 90

Best Pop Vocal Album

Coldplay, Kaleidoscope EP

Lana Del Rey, Lust for Life

Imagine Dragons, Evolve

Kesha, Rainbow

Lady Gaga, Joanne

Ed Sheeran, ÷

Best Music Video

Beck, "Up All Night"

Jain, "Makeba"

Jay-Z, "The Story of O.J."

Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."

Logic, "1-800-273-8255 (feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid)"

Best Music Film

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, One More Time With Feeling

The Grateful Dead, Long Strange Trip

Various Artists, The Defiant Ones

Various Artists, Soundbreaking

Various Artists, Two Trains Runnin'

Best Dance Recording

Bonobo, "Bambro Koyo Ganda (feat. Innov Gnawa)"

Camelphat and Elderbrook, "Cola"

Gorillaz, "Andromeda (feat. DRAM)"

LCD Soundsystem, "Tonite"

Odesza, "Line of Sight (feat. WYNNE and Mansionair)"

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Bonobo, Migration

Kraftwerk, 3-D The Catalogue

Mura Masa, Mura Masa

Odesza, A Moment Apart

Sylvan Esso, What Now

Best Rock Performance

Leonard Cohen, "You Want It Darker"

Chris Cornell, "The Promise"

Foo Fighters, "Run"

Kaleo, "No Good"

Nothing More, "Go to War"

Best Urban Contemporary Album

6lack, Free 6lack

Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!

Khalid, American Teen

SZA, Ctrl

The Weeknd, Starboy

Best Rap Album

Jay-Z, 4:44

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Migos, Culture

Rapsody, Laila's Wisdom

Tyler, The Creator, Flower Boy

Best Country Album

Kenny Chesney, Cosmic Hallelujah

Lady Antebellum, Heart Break

Little Big Town, The Breaker

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Chris Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 1

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Baylor Project, The Journey

Jazzmeia Horn, A Social Call

Raul Midón, Bad Ass and Blind

Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King, Porter Plays Porter

Cécile McLorin Salvant, Dreams and Daggers

Best Gospel Album

Travis Greene, Crossover

Le'Andria, Bigger Than Me

Marvin Sapp, Close

Anita Wilson, Sunday Song

Cece Winans, Let Them Fall in Love

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Danny Gokey, Rise

Matt Maher, Echoes (Deluxe Edition)

MercyMe, Lifer

Tauren Wells, Hills and Valleys

Zach Williams, Chain Breaker

Best Latin Album

Alex Cuba, Lo Único Constante

Juanes, Mis Planes Son Amarte

La Santa Cecilia, Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Cuidad De México, 2017

Natalia Lafourcade, Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos)

Shakira, El Dorado

Best Americana Album

Gregg Allman, Southern Blood

Brent Cobb, Shine on Rainy Day

Iron & Wine, Beast Epic

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Nashville Sound

The Mavericks, Brand New Day

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Calvin Harris

No I.D.

Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

The Stereotypes

Best Song Written for Visual Media

"City of Stars," La La Land

"How Far I'll Go," Moana

"I Don't Wanna Live Forever," Fifty Shades Darker

"Never Give Up," Lion

"Stand Up for Something," Marshall

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

The Jerry Douglas Band, What If

Alex Han, Spirit

Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge, Mount Royal

Jeff Lorber Fusion, Prototype

Antonio Sanchez, Bad Hombre

Best Metal Performance

August Burns Red, "Invisible Enemy"

Body Count, "Black Hoodie"

Track from: Bloodlust

Code Orange, "Forever"

Mastodon, "Sultan's Curse"

Meshuggah, "Clockworks"

Best Rock Song

Metallica, "Atlas, Rise!"

K.Flay, "Blood in the Cut"

Nothing More, "Go to War"

Foo Fighters, "Run"

Avenged Sevenfold, "The Stage"

Best Rock Album

Mastodon, Emperor of Sand

Metallica, Hardwired...To Self-Destruct

Nothing More, The Stories We Tell Ourselves

Queens of the Stone Age, Villains

The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire, Everything Now

Gorillaz, Humanz

LCD Soundsystem, American Dream

Father John Misty, Pure Comedy

The National, Sleep Well Beast

Best R&B Performance

Daniel Caesar, "Get You (feat. Kali Uchis)"

Kehlani, "Distraction"

Ledisi, "High"

Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

SZA, "The Weekend"

Best Traditional R&B Performance

The Baylor Project, "Laugh and Move On"

Childish Gambino, "Redbone"

Anthony Hamilton, "What I'm Feelin' (feat. The Hamiltones)"

Ledisi, "All the Way"

Mali Music, "Still"

Best R&B Song

PJ Morton, "First Began"

Khalid, "Location"

Childish Gambino, "Redbone"

SZA, "Supermodel"

Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

Best R&B Album

Daniel Caesar, Freudian

Ledisi, Let Love Rule

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

PJ Morton, Gumbo

Musiq Soulchild, Feel the Real

Best Rap Performance

Big Sean, "Bounce Back"

Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"

Jay-Z, "4:44"

Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."

Migos, "Bad and Boujee (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)"

Best Rap/Sung Performance

6LACK, "PRBLMS"

Goldlink, "Crew (feat. Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy)"

Jay-Z, "Family Feud (feat. Beyoncé)"

Kendrick Lamar, "LOYALTY. (feat. Rihanna)"

SZA, "Love Galore (feat. Travis Scott)"

Best Rap Song

Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"

Danger Mouse, "Chase Me (feat. Run the Jewels and Big Boi)"

Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."

Rapsody, "Sassy"

Jay-Z, "the Story of O.J."

Best Country Solo Performance

Sam Hunt, "Body Like a Back Road"

Alison Krauss, "Losing You"

Miranda Lambert, "Tin Man"

Maren Morris, "I Could Use a Love Song"

Chris Stapleton, "Either Way"

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Brothers Osborne, "It Ain't My Fault"

Zac Brown Band, "My Old Man"

Lady Antebellum, "You Look Good"

Little Big Town, "Better Man"

Midland, "Drinkin' Problem"

Best Country Song

Little Big Town, "Better Man"

Sam Hunt, "Body Like a Back Road"

Chris Stapleton, "Broken Halos"

Midland, "Drinkin' Problem"

Miranda Lambert, "Tin Man"

Best New Age Album

Brian Eno, Reflection

India.Arie, SongVersation: Medicine

Peter Kater, Dancing on Water

Kitaro, Sacred Journey of Ku-Kai, Volume 5

Steve Roach, Spiral Revelation

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Sara Caswell, "Can't Remember Why"

Billy Childs, "Dance of Shiva"

Fred Hersch, "Whisper Not"

John McLaughlin, "Miles Beyond"

Chris Potter, "Ilimba"

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Bill Charlap Trio, Uptown, Downtown

Billy Childs, Rebirth

Joey DeFrancesco and The People, Project Freedom

Fred Hersch, Open Book

Chris Potter, The Dreamer Is the Dream

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

John Beasley, MONK'estra Vol. 2

Alan Ferber Big Band, Jigsaw

Christian McBride Big Band, Bringin' It

Vince Mendoza and WDR Big Band Cologne, Homecoming

Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge, Whispers on the Wind

Best Latin Jazz Album

Antonio Adolfo, Hybrido - From Rio to Wayne Shorter

Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, Oddara

Anat Cohen and Marcello Gonçalves, Outra Coisa - The Music of Moacir Santos

Miguel Zenón, Típico

Pablo Ziegler Trio, Jazz Tango

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Tina Campbell, "Too Hard Not To"

JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise, "You Deserve It (feat. Bishop Cortez Vaughn)

Le'Andria, "Better Days"

The Walls Group, "My Life"

CeCe Winans, "Never Have to Be Alone"

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Casting Crowns, "Oh My Soul"

Natalie Grant, "Clean"

Hillsong Worship, "What a Beautiful Name"

MercyMe, "Even If"

Tauren Wells, "Hills and Valleys"

Best Roots Gospel Album

The Collingsworth Family, The Best of the Collingsworth Family - Volume 1

Larry Cordle, Give Me Jesus

Joseph Habedank, Resurrection

Reba McEntire, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope

Karen Peck and New River, Hope for All Nations

Best Latin Pop Album

Alex Cuba, Lo Único Constante

Juanes, Mis Planes Son Amarte

La Santa Cecilia, Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017

Natalia Lafourcade, Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos)

Shakira, El Dorado

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

Bomba Estéreo, Ayo

C4 Trío and Desorden Público, Pa' Fuera

Jorge Drexler, Salvavidas de Hielo

Los Amigos Invisibles, El Paradise

Residente, Residente

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Julión Álvarez Y Su Norteño Banda, Ni Diablo Ni Santo

Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga, Ayer Y Hoy

Alex Campos, Momentos

Aida Cuevas, Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas

Various Artists, Zapateando En El Norte

Best Tropical Latin Album

Albita, Albita

Doug Beavers, Art of the Arrangement

Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta, Salsa Big Band

Silvestre Dangond, Gente Valiente

Diego El Cigala, Indestructible

Best American Roots Performance

Alabama Shakes, "Killer Diller Blues"

Blind Boys of Alabama, "Let My Mother Live"

Glen Campbell, "Arkansas Farmboy"

Leonard Cohen, "Steer Your Way"

Alison Krauss, "I Never Cared for You"

Best American Roots Song

David Rawlings, "Cumberland Gap"

The Mavericks, "I Wish You Well"

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, "If We Were Vampires"

Rodney Crowell, "It Ain't Over Yet (feat. Rosanne Cash and John Paul White)"

Gregg Allman, "My Only True Friend"

Best Bluegrass Album

Michael Cleveland, Fiddler's Dream

The Infamous Stringdusters, Laws of Gravity

Bobby Osborne, Original

Noam Pikelny, Universal Favorite

Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, All The Rage - In Concert Volume One [Live]

Best Traditional Blues Album

Eric Bibb, Migration Blues

Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio, Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio

R.L. Boyce, Roll and Tumble

Guy Davis and Fabrizio Poggi, Sonny & Brownie's Last Train

The Rolling Stones, Blue & Lonesome

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm

Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live in Lafayette

Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo, TajMo

Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Got Soul

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Live From the Fox Oakland

Best Folk Album

Aimee Mann, Mental Illness

Laura Marling, Semper Femina

Offa Rex, The Queen of Hearts

The Secret Sisters, You Don't Own Me Anymore

Yusuf/Cat Stevens, The Laughing Apple

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers, Top of the Mountain

Ho'okena, Ho'okena 3.0

Lost Bayou Ramblers, Kalenda

Northern Cree, Miyo Kekisepa, Make a Stand [Live]

Josh Tatofi, Pua Kiele

Best Reggae Album

Chronixx, Chronology

Common Kings, Lost in Paradise

J Boog, Wash House Ting

Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley, Stony Hill

Morgan Heritage, Avrakedabra

Best World Music Album

Vicente Amigo, Memoria De Los Sentidos

Buika, Para Mi

Anat Cohen and Trio Brasileiro, Rosa Dos Ventos

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration

Tinariwen, Elwan

Best Children's Album

Gustafer Yellowgold, Brighter Side

Lisa Loeb, Feel What U Feel

Justin Roberts, Lemonade

Alphabet Rockers, Rise Shine #Woke

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Songs of Peace & Love for Kids & Parents Around the World

Best Spoken Word Album

Neil Degrasse Tyson, Astrophysics for People in a Hurry

Bruce Springsteen, Born to Run

Shelly Peiken, Confessions of a Serial Songwriter

Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo, Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders)

Carrie Fisher, The Princess Diarist

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle, The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas

Jim Gaffigan, Cinco

Jerry Seinfeld, Jerry Before Seinfeld

Sarah Silverman, A Speck of Dust

Kevin Hart, What Now?

Best Musical Theater Album

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Hello, Dolly!

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Baby Driver

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Hidden Figures: The Album

La La Land

Moana: The Songs

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Jóhann Jóhannsson, Arrival

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Ramin Djawadi, Game of Thrones: Season 7,

Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams and Hans Zimmer, Hidden Figures

Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Best Instrumental Composition

Le Boeuf Brothers & JACK Quartet, "Alkaline"

Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne, "Choros #3"

Nate Smith, "Home Free (For Peter Joe)"

Arturo O'Farrill and Chucho Valdés, "Three Revolutions"

Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge, "Warped Cowboy"

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Chuck Owen, "All Hat, No Saddle"

John Williams, "Escapades for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can"

Nate Smith, "Home Free (For Peter Joe)"

John Beasley, "Ugly Beauty/Pannonica"

Chris Walden, "White Christmas"

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Justin Hurwitz, "Another Day of Sun"

Jorge Calandrelli, "Every Time We Say Goodbye"

Joel McNeely, "I Like Myself"

Shelly Berg, Gregg Field, Gordon Goodwin and Clint Holmes, "I Loves You Porgy/There's A Boat That's Leavin' Soon For New York"

Randy Newman, "Putin"

Best Recording Package

Magín Día, El Orisha De La Rosa

Mura Masa, Mura Masa

Father John Misty, Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition)

The National, Sleep Well Beast

Jonathan Coulton, Solid State

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Various Artists, Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque in Upper Volta

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Lovely Creatures: The Best Of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds (1984 - 2014)

Grateful Dead, May 1977: Get Shown the Light

Various Artists, The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition

Various Artists, Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares

Best Album Notes

Various Artists, Arthur Q. Smith: The Trouble With the Truth

Various Artists, Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition

Richard Dowling, The Complete Piano Works of Scott Joplin

Various Artists, Edouard-Léon Scott De Martinville, Inventor of Sound Recording: A Bicentennial Tribute

Otis Redding, Live at The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings

Washington Phillips, Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams

Best Historical Album

Various Artists, Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque in Upper Volta

Glenn Gould, The Goldberg Variations - The Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955

Leonard Bernstein, Leonard Bernstein - The Composer

Various Artists, Sweet as Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From the Horn of Africa

Washington Phillips, Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

K.Flay, Every Where Is Some Where

Roger Waters, Is This the Life We Really Want?

Rose Cousins, Natural Conclusion

Perfume Genius, No Shape

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Best Remixed Recording

Loleatta Holloway, "Can't Let You Go (Louie Vega Roots Mix)"

Bobby Rush, "Funk O' De Funk (SMLE Remix)"

Kehlani, "Undercover (Adventure Club Remix)"

The xx, "A Violent Noise (Four Tet Remix)"

Depeche Mode, "You Move (Latroit Remix)"

Best Surround Sound Album

Jane Ira Bloom, Early Americans

Eivind Gullberg Jensen & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra and Choir, Kleiberg: Mass for Modern Man

Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96, So Is My Love

Kraftwerk, 3-D The Catalogue

Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale, Tyberg: Masses

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Gary Call, Danielpour: Songs of Solitude & War Songs

Morten Lindberg, Kleiberg: Mass for Modern Man

Keith O. Johnson and Sean Royce Martin, Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies

Mark Donahue, Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio

John Newton, Tyberg: Masses

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Manfred Eicher

David Frost

Morten Lindberg

Judith Sherman

Best Orchestral Performance

Louis Langrée, "Concertos for Orchestra"

Leonard Slatkin, "Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches"

Michael Tilson Thomas, "Debussy: Images; Jeux & La Plus Que Lente"

Osmo Vänskä, "Mahler: Symphony No. 5"

Manfred Honeck, "Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio"

Best Opera Recording

Lothar Koenigs, "Berg: Lulu"

Hans Graf, "Berg: Wozzeck"

Gianandrea Noseda, "Bizet: Les Pêcheurs De Perles"

George Petrou, "Handel: Ottone"

Valery Gergiev, "Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel"

Best Choral Performance

Donald Nally, "Bryars: The Fifth Century"

Andrew Davis, "Handel: Messiah"

Alexander Liebreich, "Mansurian: Requiem"

Nigel Short, "Music of the Spheres"

Brian A. Schmidt, "Tyberg: Masses"

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Arcangelo, "Buxtehude: Trio Sonatas, Op. 1"

Patricia Kopatchinskaja and the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, "Death and the Maiden"

Stile Antico, "Divine Theatre - Sacred Motets by Giaches De Wert"

Joyce Yang and Augustin Hadelich, "Franck, Kurtág, Previn & Schumann"

Martha Argerich & Various Artists, "Martha Argerich & Friends - Live From Lugano 2016"

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Murray Perahia, "Bach: The French Suites"

Steven Isserlis, "Haydn: Cello Concertos"

Maria Lettberg, "Levina: The Piano Concertos"

Frank Peter Zimmermann, "Shostakovich: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 & 2"

Daniil Trifonov, "Transcendental"

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Philippe Jaroussky, Bach & Telemann: Sacred Cantatas

Barbara Hannigan, Crazy Girl Crazy - Music By Gershwin, Berg & Berio

Nicholas Phan, Gods & Monsters

Joyce DiDonato, In War & Peace - Harmony Through Music

Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Sviridov: Russia Cast Adrift

Best Classical Compendium

Alexandre Tharaud and Cécile Lenoir, Barbara

Giancarlo Guerrero and Tim Handley, Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto

Reinbert de Leeuw and Guido Tichelman, Kurtág: Complete Works For Ensemble & Choir

Jordi Savall and Benjamin Bleton, Les Routes De L'Esclavage

Lucy Mauro and Lucy Mauro, Mademoiselle: Première Audience - Unknown Music Of Nadia Boulanger

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Zhou Tian, "Concerto for Orchestra"

Adam Schoenberg, "Picture Studies"

Tigran Mansurian, "Requiem"

Richard Danielpour, "Songs of Solitude"

Jennifer Higdon, "Viola Concerto"