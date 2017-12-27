Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Entertainment

The Internet remembers Carrie Fisher on 1 year anniversary of death

"No one’s ever really gone."
By
Sam Brodsky
 Published : December 27, 2017 | Updated : December 27, 2017
Carrie Fisher Death Anniversary
Carrie Fisher died December 27, 2016. Photo: Getty Images

One year ago today, Carrie Fisher died at age 60 just a day before her 84-year-old mother, Debbie Reynolds, passed away from a stroke. The world then mourned both actresses who graced the big screen for most of their undeniably successful lives.

In June, the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office released results of a body examination conducted three days after Fisher’s death, concluding that "sleep apnea and other undetermined factors" contributed to the cause.

Four days prior she had reportedly suffered a heart attack on a flight back to L.A., and the office's statement said that she suffered from atherosclerotic heart disease, which causes a build up on artery walls. Though there were indications of "multiple drug intake," CNN reported that the coroner could not determine if it related to her demise.

Billie Lourd, Fisher’s only daughter, said in a statement that the "Star Wars" actress and writer "battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life … [and] she ultimately died of it."

RelatedArticles
'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher had cocaine, heroin and MDMA in her ...06/19/17

Best known for her role as the fierce Princess Leia, the cultural icon who unapologetically held her own, Fisher also thrived as an author. She published four novels: "Postcards from the Edge" (1987), which was later adapted into a motion picture, "Surrender the Pink" (1990), "Delusions of Grandma" (1993) and "The Best Awful There Is" (2004) as well as four non-fiction books: "Hollywood Mom" (2001), "Wishful Drinking" (2008) adapted from her one-woman play, "Shockaholic" (2011) and "The Princess Diarist" (2016).

When she died on December 27, 2016, her brother, Todd Fisher, told Entertainment Tonight that it was as if their mother made the decision to follow. "She literally looked at me and said, 'I want to be with Carrie,' and closed her eyes and went to sleep."

"The next morning, we had a little further dialogue and she chose to leave the planet in front of my face two feet away," he continued. "If you had told me this story and I wasn't there, I would have a very hard time believing what I saw."

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher

The Internet reacts 

News sites posted tributes in Fisher's honor.

Mark Hamill, who played her on-screen brother, Luke Skywalker, tweeted, "No one's ever really gone," which is a line that he says to her in "The Last Jedi."

Other celebrities like actors Josh Gad and William Shatner and comedian Craig Ferguson also took to Twitter in remembrance of Fisher.

And heartbroken fans showed their collective appreciation with photos, videos and quotes, some using the hashtag #CarrieOnForever. Included in these tributes were drawings of the actress, as she once said: "Take your broken heart and make it into art."

"When I learned of Carrie Fisher’s death, I mourned my fierce princess but more, the warrior who showed me how to transform invisible pain into visible strength," one fan wrote.

Fisher's daughter, actress Billie Lourd, best known for her TV roles on "Scream Queens" and "American Horror Story: Cult," posted to Instagram with photos at the Northern Lights. "My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her," Lourd wrote. "We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might 'see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises.' And she did. I love you times infinity."

One fan shared Lourd's post:

The obituary Carrie wanted

In her bestselling memoir, "Wishful Drinking," she actually documented her prefered obituary in true Fisher fashion. In it, she tells a story about a strange yet hilarious dialogue with "Star Wars" creator George Lucas about Princess Leia’s signature white dress. He told her she couldn’t wear undergarments because in space, she would "get strangled" by them.

Carrie Fisher

Fisher then jokes with the reader, "this would make for a fantastic obit."

A fan tweeted the dialogue on the day of her death: 

"[N]o matter how I go," Fisher writes, "I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra."

 
Tags:Carrie Fisher
 
Latest News

 
Trending