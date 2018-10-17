Are the other versions of A Star is Born on Netflix?

Bradley Cooper's brand new retelling of the classic underdog rise to fame and behind the depiction of show business A Star is Born is currently casting it's spell on moviegoers and critics alike. His warts and all view inside the music business follows his own Eddie Vedder-esque grizzled troubador as he discovers an unknown performer, played by Lady Gaga, and imparts his wisdom onto her and helps her rise to fame. The story has now been adapted three times for the big screen screen — originally in 1937 and then again in 1976. If you have already seen the new version, it might be worth it to go back and check out the old versions to see how the new one stacks up. But, is A Star is Born on Netflix?

While none of the versions of A Star is Born are currently on Netflix, you can watch Lady Gaga's own insiders look into the horror show and glitz and glammer of fame GaGa: Five Foot Two is. The backstage scenes surrounding her performance at the Super Bowl is worth the film's runtime alone.

But if you venture elsewhere, you will be able to find the 1937 classic starring Janet Gaynor and Fredric March on Amazon Prime. While it was announced over the summer that a special expanded edition of the 1976 version of A Star is Born starring Barbara Streisand would be added to Netflix as a part of an exclusive deal inked between Babs and the streaming platform, sadly there is no trace of it at the moment. Is A Star is Born on Netflix? The promise was there, but it seems like a "no-go" at the moment.

BARBRA STREISAND ANNOUNCES NETFLIX DEAL TO BRING SIX AWARD-WINNING TV SPECIALS AND A NEW EDITION OF A STAR IS BORN (1976) WITH NEVER BEFORE SEEN FOOTAGE. https://t.co/OXmMXX52Iq — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 11, 2018

You can check out the trailer and the soundtrack for Bradley Cooper and Lady Ga Ga's A Star is Born below...



