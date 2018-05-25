Did Nicki Minaj confirm she is dating Eminem?

Is Nicki Minaj dating Eminem? Well, according to one of her Instagram posts, she might be.

On Friday, Nicki Minaj had time to reply to a question asked by one of her followers on Instagram and it seems that she is causing quite a buzz based on her response.

A fan asked Minaj, “You dating Eminem?” and Minaj confirmed by answering with a simple “yes.” Seconds after, people on Instagram lost their collective minds. More than 12,000 people liked her response on Instagram.

While many people were quick to celebrate what appears to be a big dating announcement, others criticized the “Chun Li” rapper for her choice of men and some just laughed it off as sarcasm.

Eminem joined the conversation and also responded to the fan. “Girl you know it’s true...”

Is Nicki Minaj dating Eminem?

As soon as Nicki Minaj responded to the fan’s question, her fans quickly went into sleuth-mode and began analyzing lyrics to one of her recent songs. In her new single “Barbie Tingz” she says “I’m still fly, just bagged a white guy” and everyone took that as a hint that Nicki Minaj is dating Eminem.

In another song, Minaj makes a direct reference to Eminem. In her song “Big Bank” from her forthcoming album “Queen” the 35-year-old rapper mentions Eminem.

“Told’em I met Slim Shady. Bagged a EM!!!”

According to People Magazine, Nicki Minaj’s reps did not immediately respond to a request to comment on her dating Eminem. We do know that the “Chin Li” rapper dated rapper Meek Mill and Safaree Samuels. It was rumored the rapper was also dating Nas at one point, but according to E! News their “secret romance” ended in December.

The idea of Nicki Minaj and Eminem may come to a surprise to many fans because Eminem has mentioned that he hasn’t really been dating that much. The 45-year-old “Slim Shady” rapper told Vulture in December that it’s hard trying to date after divorcing his high school sweetheart Kimberly Anne Scott. Eminem also goes on to say that he has used Tinder to look for dates, but maybe things have changed now.

So are Nicki Minaj and Eminem really together?

While it is unclear if Nicki Minaj was serious in her Instagram post and if Nicki Minaj is actually dating Eminem, it is safe to say that when a celebrity makes such a statement on social media, fans will react. Other than a few lyrics in her recent songs, it doesn’t seem like there are any other clues to support the idea that Nicki Minaj is dating Eminem. But on the other hand, there are celebrity couples who manage to keep their personal business off of social media. Anything’s possible.

Nicki Minaj and Eminem on stage together at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in 2011. Minaj accepts an award for "Best Rap Album." Credit: Getty Images