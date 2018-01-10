Home
 
After Golden Globe win, James Franco accused of sexual misconduct

Franco claims these allegations are "not accurate."
By
Sam Brodsky
 Published : January 10, 2018 | Updated : January 10, 2018
James Franco
James Franco, 39, with brother Dave, 32. Photo: Getty Images

Sunday night, James Franco took the stage in front of a star-studded crowd (Oprah sitting front row, as she should) to accept a Golden Globe for his lead role in "The Disaster Artist." Neatly fastened on his tux was a TIME’S UP pin, which sparked backlash when a few women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations.

"Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco," actress Violet Paley tweeted. "Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old?"

In response to some confusion, Paley then clarified that she was an adult at the time, not 17 and that "a lot more details" are coming soon.

She later said that it was "hard to come forward" because her and Franco also "had a consensual relationship."

Filmmaker and actress Sarah Tither-Kaplan spoke up as well, posting about an alleged "exploitative" contract involving "full nudity" in two of Franco's films.

When asked by another Twitter user whether or not she felt like she had a choice in the matter, she replied, "I one hundred percent did not feel like I had a choice to say no."

She further elaborated in the thread: "Nudity contracts are supposed to have FULL and DETAILED descriptions of nudity required. Sex scenes are supposed to be choreographed ahead of time. Nude scenes are never supposed to be improvised. This was never the case on the films I worked on."

Actress Ally Sheedy, whom Franco directed in a 2014 off-Broadway show, also voiced her criticism in a series of tweets that have since been deleted.

"Why is James Franco allowed in?" Sheedy wrote at the start of the Golden Globes.

"James Franco just won," she then tweeted. "Please never ask me why I left the film/tv business."

Franco responds

"I have no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy," Franco said on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Tuesday night. "I directed her in a play off Broadway. I had nothing but a great time with her, total respect for her. I have no idea why she was upset. She took the tweet down…I don’t know."

As for the specific accusations, Franco referred to them as "the others" and addressed them collectively, saying, "Look…in my life, I pride myself in taking responsible for things I’ve done. I have to do that to maintain my well-being."

"I haven’t read [the accusations.] I’ve heard about them," Franco continued. "The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long. So I don’t want to ... shut them down in any way."

In terms of the TIME’S UP movement, Franco told Colbert that he's fully supportive, which is why he wore the pin to Sunday's awards. "I support change. I support 50/50 in 2020…I completely believe in that."

"If there’s restitution to be made, I will make it," Franco concluded. "So if I’ve done something wrong I will fix it. I have to."

Paley tweeted that Franco offered her and a few others "an overdue, annoyed, convenient phone 'apology'" weeks ago.

Earlier on Tuesday, The New York Times cancelled a panel featuring Franco and his brother Dave because of "the controversy surrounding recent allegations," it told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

2014 incident

Back in 2014, Franco allegedly tried picking up a 17-year-old on Instagram, which seems to be what Paley was referring to in her tweets. Screenshots of the exchange between the girl and Franco were leaked to the public, E! News reported.

On a "LIVE with Kelly and Michael" interview soon after, Franco said, "I guess, you know, I’m embarrassed…I guess I’m just a model of how social media is tricky. It’s a way people meet each other today, but what I’ve learned…you don’t know who’s on the other end."

"I used bad judgment," Franco added, "and I learned my lesson."

 
