Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus, The Killers among Woodstock 50 lineup

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Rapper Jay-Z, singer Miley Cyrus and rockers The Killers are among the stars booked to perform at an event marking the 50th anniversary in August of the Woodstock festival, one of popular music's most historic moments.

Woodstock 50, which will be held Aug. 16-18 in Watkins Glen in upstate New York state, 150 miles away from the site of the festival, will also feature the likes of Imagine Dragons, Chance the Rapper, The Lumineers and Janelle Monae.

Some veterans of the 1969 festival - John Fogerty, Canned Heat and Santana - will also perform, according to the event's website.

Billed as "three days of peace and music," the Aug. 15-18, 1969 Woodstock festival saw the likes of The Who, Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin take the stage before around 400,000 people, an event that became synonymous with the 1960s counterculture and anti-war movement.

The concerts were held on a dairy farm in Bethel, New York.

The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, which owns the historic site, previously announced a separate Aug. 15-18 event marking the anniversary.