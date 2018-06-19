Is Jimmy Wopo dead? Rapper shot in Pittsburgh

The 21-year-old rising hip hop star was involved in a double drive-by.

Rapper Jimmy Wopo was shot and killed in Pittsburgh yesterday. Youtube

Rapper Jimmy Wopo was killed in a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh yesterday.

According to Action News 4, he was found shot inside of a car along with another individual at 4:20 p.m.

He was taken to the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, where he later died at 5:56 p.m.

His manager, Taylor Maglin, confirmed his death to Action News 4 and later posted on Twitter: “I’m so sick, I lost my brother. Love you forever WOPO.”



IM SO SICK, I LOST MY BROTHER. LOVE YOU FOREVER WOPO — Taylor Maglin (@Taylor_Maglin) June 19, 2018

Who is Jimmy Wopo?

Jimmy Wopo, whose real name was Travon Smart, was a rising hip hop star.

Best known for his song “Elm Street,” he reportedly signed his first major record deal recently.

In 2017, Jimmy Wopo did an interview with Complex and talked about how his life changed for the better after being shot for the second time, and how music kept him moving in a positive direction.

He said at the time:

"It keeps me going in a positive route. Cause really nothing happen positive when I was doing negative shit," he said. "It’s a reminder when I look at my stomach, my arm, my shoulder, my leg, whatever. I’m still getting bullets took out of me."

Social media reacts to Jimmy Wopo's death

Hip hop notables and fans paid tribute to the slain rapper on social media.

R.I.P. Jimmy Wopo — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) June 18, 2018

RIP Jimmy Wopo, for my money the best rapper to ever break out of Pittsburgh.



Radiant 1000-watt charisma and a legitimately original stylist. Kendrick's "Humble" was nothing if not an homage to "Elm Street."



This is just terrible and senseless. pic.twitter.com/KgKcEhTVMa — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) June 18, 2018

Rip Wopo.. We Was Workin On Sum.. Condolences To His Family — MURDA ON THE BEAT (@murdabeatz_) June 18, 2018

Wopo’s death occurred on the same day that 20-year-old rapper XXXTentaction was shot and killed in Florida.

