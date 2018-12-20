Is Macaulay Culkin from Home Alone still acting?

Just in time for the holidays, Google together with Macaulay Culkin gave Home Alone fans the best Christmas gift of all.

The 38-year-old actor teamed up with Google to recreate the iconic scenes from the Christmas classic almost three decades after the film’s release.

The new scenes are just as funny as the original, but this time the house is controlled by voice-activated devices so he can get stuff done while sitting still by talking to Google Assistant.

Culkin released the exciting news with a tweet saying "Have you ever wondered what Kevin McCallister is like as an adult? Me neither. But just in case you’re curious you should totally watch this ad."

You can watch the Google campaign here.

What happened to Macaulay Culkin after Home Alone?





At the age of 10, Culkin was featured in Home Alone and suddenly became one of the worlds most recognized faces.

After Home Alone, he got to play the lead role in movies such as My Girl and Richie Rich, but the actor soon realized that he wasn’t enjoying his childhood fame and retired of acting at the age of 15.

A choice that seemed to have spurred unfortunate events for the child star, including estrangement from his father, a failed marriage at the age of 18 and was later arrested for possession of marijuana, Xanax and clonazepam.

Culkin got jailed during a brief time but got a suspended sentence after he pleaded guilty in court.

His relationship with his parents got worse over the time and he ended up suing his parents over his $17 million earnings and they got removed as his legal guardians.

Is Macaulay Culkin still acting?

Macaulay Culkin playing in his band 'The Pizza Underground'

After some difficult years, Culkin returned to acting 2003 in Party Monster, a biographical drama, but realized once again that the acting life wasn’t something for him.

“I have no desire to return to acting, instead focusing on other projects,” Culkin told Joe Rogan at his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

"I don’t pursue acting in any way, I don’t have agents and I don’t like the pursuit of it,” he said.

“I don’t like being on the circuit kind of thing, I write a lot and I paint a lot,” he added.

After he ended his acting career for good, he’s been an active musician and started a comedy rock band in 2013, The Pizza Underground.

In January 2018, Culkin launched his very own comedy website called BunnyEars.com and he’s been featured in famous internet shows like Half in the Bag and Best of the Worst.

Home Alone fans happy to see Macaulay Culkin healthy





Over Twitter, fans seem excited over his comeback and many points out how happy they are to see the former child star healthy and happy again after all the worrying events he's been going through the past years.

