Made in America 2019: Full lineup, how to live stream festival

Cardi B and Travis Scott are headliners this year.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : August 30, 2019 Updated : August 31, 2019
Made in America festival

Made in America 2019 takes place this Saturday and Sunday. 

Roc nation

Made in America 2019 is set to take place Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1. Some of the biggest names in music are performing on Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia.

If you’re planning to check out the Made in America Festival this year check out our official guide that details the road closures, parking and transportation options for the music festival.

Who’s performing at Made in America 2019: Full lineup for Saturday and Sunday

This year, Cardi B and Travis Scott are headliners at the 2019 Made in America Music Festival. Cardi B will close out day one of Made In America on Saturday, while Travis Scott closes out Sunday night. Check out the full lineup for Saturday and Sunday below.

Made in America Festival 2019 Saturday, August 31 lineup

Cardi B  (HEADLINER)
Juice Wrld
Kaskade  Rosalía Anderson .paak & The Free Nationals
Bazzi
Jorja Smith
Dominic Fike
Pink Sweat$
Grace Carter
Kayzo  Roddy Ricch
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib 
Madeintyo
Jay Critch 
Buddy 
Melii 
Idk

Made in America 2019 full Sunday lineup

Travis Scott (HEADLINER)
Lil Uzi Vert 
James Blake 
Lizzo
Gucci Mane 
Kaytranada
Blueface 
D’ussé Palooza
Jacob Banks 
Tierra Whack
Megan Thee Stallion
Lil Tecca 
Hippie Sabotage
Sg Lewis (Dj Set) 
Dababy 
Amber Mark
Channel Tres 
Phantoms 
Charly Bliss
Angelica Vila 
Kur

Made in America 2019 lineup

 

Made in America 2019 tickets

Standard, general admission tickets for Made in America 2019 can be purchased via Ticketmaster. 

Watch Made in America 2019 live stream for free

The music streaming service TIDAL will live stream the  Made in America 2019 music festival and you don't need to be a subscriber. You can catch your favorite artists at Made in America 2019 from the comfort of your home or your mobile device for free by visiting TIDAL.com/mia. You're welcome. 

 

