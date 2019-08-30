Made in America 2019: Full lineup, how to live stream festival

Made in America 2019 is set to take place Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1. Some of the biggest names in music are performing on Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia.

If you’re planning to check out the Made in America Festival this year check out our official guide that details the road closures, parking and transportation options for the music festival.

Who’s performing at Made in America 2019: Full lineup for Saturday and Sunday

This year, Cardi B and Travis Scott are headliners at the 2019 Made in America Music Festival. Cardi B will close out day one of Made In America on Saturday, while Travis Scott closes out Sunday night. Check out the full lineup for Saturday and Sunday below.

Made in America Festival 2019 Saturday, August 31 lineup

Cardi B (HEADLINER)

Juice Wrld

Kaskade Rosalía Anderson .paak & The Free Nationals

Bazzi

Jorja Smith

Dominic Fike

Pink Sweat$

Grace Carter

Kayzo Roddy Ricch

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

Madeintyo

Jay Critch

Buddy

Melii

Idk

Made in America 2019 full Sunday lineup

Travis Scott (HEADLINER)

Lil Uzi Vert

James Blake

Lizzo

Gucci Mane

Kaytranada

Blueface

D’ussé Palooza

Jacob Banks

Tierra Whack

Megan Thee Stallion

Lil Tecca

Hippie Sabotage

Sg Lewis (Dj Set)

Dababy

Amber Mark

Channel Tres

Phantoms

Charly Bliss

Angelica Vila

Kur

Made in America 2019 tickets

Standard, general admission tickets for Made in America 2019 can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Watch Made in America 2019 live stream for free

The music streaming service TIDAL will live stream the Made in America 2019 music festival and you don't need to be a subscriber. You can catch your favorite artists at Made in America 2019 from the comfort of your home or your mobile device for free by visiting TIDAL.com/mia. You're welcome.



