Made in America 2019: Full lineup, how to live stream festival
Cardi B and Travis Scott are headliners this year.
Made in America 2019 is set to take place Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1. Some of the biggest names in music are performing on Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia.
If you’re planning to check out the Made in America Festival this year check out our official guide that details the road closures, parking and transportation options for the music festival.
This year, Cardi B and Travis Scott are headliners at the 2019 Made in America Music Festival. Cardi B will close out day one of Made In America on Saturday, while Travis Scott closes out Sunday night. Check out the full lineup for Saturday and Sunday below.
Cardi B (HEADLINER)
Juice Wrld
Kaskade Rosalía Anderson .paak & The Free Nationals
Bazzi
Jorja Smith
Dominic Fike
Pink Sweat$
Grace Carter
Kayzo Roddy Ricch
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
Madeintyo
Jay Critch
Buddy
Melii
Idk
Travis Scott (HEADLINER)
Lil Uzi Vert
James Blake
Lizzo
Gucci Mane
Kaytranada
Blueface
D’ussé Palooza
Jacob Banks
Tierra Whack
Megan Thee Stallion
Lil Tecca
Hippie Sabotage
Sg Lewis (Dj Set)
Dababy
Amber Mark
Channel Tres
Phantoms
Charly Bliss
Angelica Vila
Kur
Standard, general admission tickets for Made in America 2019 can be purchased via Ticketmaster.
The music streaming service TIDAL will live stream the Made in America 2019 music festival and you don't need to be a subscriber. You can catch your favorite artists at Made in America 2019 from the comfort of your home or your mobile device for free by visiting TIDAL.com/mia. You're welcome.