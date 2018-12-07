The popular movie starring Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern is always sought after around the holiday season. Families are looking to stream the classic and re-live the nostalgia. Is Home Alone on Netflix?

What is Home Alone about?

Home Alone follows the story of Kevin Macallister who ends up being accidentally left behind at home while his family travels to Paris for the holidays. As soon as Kevin wakes up, he thinks that the cause of his family's disappearance was from a wish he made the night before hoping they would all in fact vanish. He immediately rejoices at the thought of having the whole house to himself, and truly believes that he is on his own from here on out. Meanwhile, two crooks are scouting the area that the Macallister's live in hopes to find a house to loot while the family is away. When they hear the Macallister's will all be gone for the holidays they plan to hit their residence, until Kevin overhears them talking about the heist outside of his house. After discovering their plan Kevin takes it upon himself to protect his home from the robbers, all while his mother frantically tries to return home to be with her son. The crooks and Kevin meet in a final showdown when Kevin turns his house into a booby-trap ridden hotbed in hopes to foil their diabolical plan.

Is Home Alone on Netflix?

Is Home Alone on Netflix? Unfortunately, the beloved holiday film is not on the popular streaming service. But there are other ways you can watch Home Alone if you don't have cable. Home Alone is available to stream online through YouTube, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play and Vudu. You can also watch the classic movie online if you have a Starz subscription.